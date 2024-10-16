Building Resilience: Preparing Your Team for Disruptive Changes

It only takes one significant change to derail an entire department, throwing communication into chaos and causing unplanned downtime. How can business professionals make their teams resilient to change? While no one-size-fits-all solution exists, there are several proven strategies they may find helpful.

What Disruptions Are Businesses Facing Today?

A surprisingly high percentage of companies fail. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, just 34.7% of the private-sector businesses that opened in 2013 were still operating in 2023. While disruptors are not the only driving factor, they often contribute by amplifying financial, administrative and operational issues.

Common disruptions include vendor issues, economic uncertainty and shipping delays, with possible disruptors ranging from catastrophic natural disasters to cyberattacks. Anything that changes how employees work, who they work with or where they work can make them prone to underperformance and downtime — it does not necessarily have to be a crisis.

Even something as standard as a business exit can put teams at a disadvantage. Unforeseen complications almost always accompany transitions because the new owners often have novel goals and policies. Even if their expectations aren’t strikingly different, a fundamental change in leadership has a trickle-down effect.

That said, major disruptions are becoming more common. Technological advancements and geopolitical tension have given rise to supply chain delays and cyberattacks. Some logistics managers reported a 400% increase in warehouse prices as shortage-related stockpiles bloated inventories.

The ripple effect of disruptions like these is felt throughout every level of an organization. As executives and middle managers cut costs, restructure and change plans to compensate, departments are left struggling to keep up. Unless their higher-ups prepare them for such situations, their lack of resiliency affects the quality and timeliness of their work.

Strategies to Increase Organizational Resiliency

According to Deloitte, organizational resilience begins with personal resilience — the ability of individuals to adapt and thrive in disadvantageous circumstances. Team leaders must start by promoting flexibility, self-assurance and adaptability on an individual level.

Develop Risk Management Strategies

What disruptors should business leaders concern themselves with? Since they likely lack the resources to prepare for all possible contingencies, prioritization is critical. Developing risk management strategies helps them narrow their focus, eliminating guesswork and making subsequent policy changes more effective.

Hire Remote Team Members

Remote work has become incredibly popular. As of 2023, 40% of job seekers agreed they would likely only accept a position if it were remote. A telecommuting option is vital for fostering collaboration, which improves organizational resiliency. It also prevents delays by keeping localized disruptors like natural disasters or internet outages from affecting the entire team.

Create a Stress Management Program

Chronic stress affects a person’s mental, physical and immune health, making them prone to mistakes. A stress-free environment may seem unattainable during the uncertainty of disruption, but it is possible. As long as team members are part of a supportive culture and have on-demand resources to manage stress, they can thrive.

Create a Safe Space for Team Members

Do employees feel like they can confide in their team leader? Are higher-ups often described as demanding or overbearing? Can people vent their frustrations to their colleagues without fear of reprisal? Creating a safe space in the workplace fosters trust and independence, incentivizing team members to go above and beyond while minimizing unnecessary business bureaucracy.

Upskill and Reskill Workers

Continuous learning and development programs can help people anticipate and adapt to change. Even if they never have to implement what they practice, getting into a rhythm of professional growth helps them easily navigate unforeseen complexities. It enhances their flexibility, making them more responsive to change.

The Benefits of Upskilling and Reskilling Teams

Cross-functionality is the most significant benefit of continuous learning and development programs. As different departments train and work together, their roles begin to overlap. They gain a variety of expertise, knowledge and skills, enabling them to be resilient.

A learning and development program gives employees the tools they need to thrive in stressful situations. It lets them identify process improvements and find ways to reflect on mistakes, allowing them to turn failures into opportunities. Fostering positivity in this way is important because their buy-in is essential — enmity can hinder productivity, causing delays.

At the very least, constant professional growth keeps people on their toes. In the rapidly evolving business landscape, upskilling pays off quickly. In fact, two-thirds of employers expect to receive a return on investment within one year of upskilling or reskilling their employees. Revisiting their skill sets is fundamental to keeping them flexible in the digital age.

Leadership’s Role in Making Teams More Resilient

Team leaders and upper management play a fundamental role in increasing organizational resiliency — only they can prepare employees for disruption by modeling behavior. In top-down bureaucratic settings, they give subordinates someone to look up to. Even apathetic and disengaged workers will turn to them in times of uncertainty.

Proper leadership builds trust and fosters motivation — the sense of confidence is contagious. People are willing to follow effective leaders because they know what they’re doing and have previously displayed competency in stressful situations. They will feel incentivized to go outside their comfort zones and push themselves if they see their higher-ups reflecting those behaviors.

Information technology professionals and tech-savvy business leaders can accelerate their team’s growth — or supplement their skill gaps — with technology. Providing them with the resources to thrive in uncertain situations can minimize friction. Moreover, it may help them upskill because it gives them a unique opportunity to apply what they have learned.