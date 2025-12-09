Navitus Partners with Corporate Wellbeing Platform, Grokker, to Expand Whole-Person Health Resources

MADISON, Wis. – September 10, 2025 – Navitus, the nation’s first and largest transparent, pass-through pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), today announced a partnership with Grokker, an award-winning employee wellbeing engagement solution that empowers users to live healthier, more fulfilling lives. The Grokker offering expands a portfolio of digital health solutions available to Navitus clients and members in support of whole-person health.

Grokker is the leader in employee wellbeing, committed to making high-quality and highly engaging video content accessible anywhere, anytime. Its holistic health content includes courses focused on individual components of overall wellbeing: physical, mental, and financial health. These can be accessed through any computer, tablet or smartphone and the platform provides customizable challenges to drive high engagement. By working with Grokker, Navitus is able to offer employer plan sponsors a comprehensive, personalized solution that empowers employees to take control of their health, leading to positive outcomes.

“Supporting whole-person health as a foundation to overall wellbeing is why the mission of Grokker has resonated,” said Diana Gibson Pace, Chief Growth Officer at Navitus. “Working together as partners to expand our offering furthers our commitment to help employers support their employees—anytime, anywhere.”

Grokker’s platform provides thousands of hours of content to help individuals set and achieve personalized goals to improve their health. Employees who engage with Grokker spend an average of 625 minutes per month, or over 2 hours a week, on the platform’s wellness activities, leading to 90% reporting feeling more energized and 80% reporting they gained tools to manage their anxiety.

“Healthy employees are happier, more engaged and more productive. Grokker gives them the tools they need to take charge of their health and employers see these impacts along with greater utilization of wellbeing benefits,” said Lorna Borenstein, Founder and CEO of Grokker. “We’re excited to partner with Navitus toward a shared goal of improving the wellbeing of their member population.”

This solution is now available to Navitus commercial employers. To learn more about Grokker and the wellness solutions available to Navitus clients, visit: www.grokker.com.

Source: Press Release via email