The Most Vital Accessibility Features to Enhance Workplace Quality

The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities in all matters. This means businesses must adequately upgrade their facilities and communications technology while prioritizing accessibility and assistive technologies. If your company employs 15 or more people, it must comply with the ADA requirements.

Complying with the ADA is a good start to improving accessibility in your workplace. However, other considerations can take things a step further and make your enterprise one that welcomes people of all abilities and backgrounds with open arms. Here are some features you should consider.

Physical Accessibility

Physical accessibility ensures equal access in all areas of the workplace. Providing it is fundamental to making a space more inclusive, as many workers choose not to talk about their disabilities because they fear job insecurity and the associated stigma. There could be multiple team members with mobility issues who do not bring their needs to light because they worry co-workers or employers will think accommodating them is too much trouble.

However, under the ADA, brand leaders are required to “provide access for an individual applicant to participate in the job application process, and for an individual employee with a disability to perform the essential functions of his/her job.” This includes access to a building, the worksite, necessary equipment and all staff facilities, including but not limited to:

Cafeterias

Conference rooms and shared workspace

Desks and personal workspace

Elevators

Entrances and exits

Fire alarms and emergency exits

Hallways and stairwells

Parking lots and ample handicapped parking spaces

Restrooms

Around 14% of U.S. adults have a mobility disability, where they require a wheelchair or other equipment to move around. Thus, ramps at entrances and exits and from level to the next inside are crucial. Flexible, ergonomic, and accessible workspaces also go hand in hand with building enhancements because they adapt to different needs and preferences by design. The key is to keep the layout simple to ensure ease of use.

The workspace should provide adequate space for movement and access, be designed to minimize risks and potential hazards, and should require low physical effort:

Doors should be automatic or open and close easily.

There must be clear pathways throughout the facility, with a minimum width of 36 inches. They can be as narrow as 32 inches at doorways.

Countertops and service windows should be no higher than 34 inches from the floor.

Accessible parking spots should be close to the entrance, and the building should be easy to get to from them.

Place self-serve materials within easy reach.

Use Braille or large-print signage, and ensure clear and accessible directions.

Regularly evaluate these workspaces, seek employee feedback and adjust as necessary.

Technological Accessibility

Inaccessible technology severely limits hiring opportunities for people with disabilities. Even when they do secure employment, the lack of essential workplace tools often hinders their ability to excel. Without these, their capacity to perform job responsibilities to their fullest potential is compromised.

Assistive technology promotes inclusion, autonomy and equality in the workplace, as it helps ensure a greater quality of life by eliminating many barriers to performing daily professional tasks. The following is a partial list of assistive technologies:

Screen readers: This is software focused on helping the visually impaired. Screen readers translate written content on the screen into voice, including images if they have an alternative description.

Image amplifiers are related to web pages' zoom-in and zoom-out tools.

Hand Talk is a sign language translation platform that offers two assistive technology solutions — the Hand Talk App and the Hand Talk Plugin. The app — with the help of 3D virtual translators Hugo and Maya and AI — offers the first software to perform translation from English to American Sign Language (ASL). The plugin to translate written content in websites is currently available to translate Portuguese but will soon be available from English to ASL.

Hand Talk is a sign language translation platform that offers two assistive technology solutions — the Hand Talk App and the Hand Talk Plugin. The app — with the help of 3D virtual translators Hugo and Maya and AI — offers the first software to perform translation from English to American Sign Language (ASL). The plugin to translate written content in websites is currently available to translate Portuguese but will soon be available from English to ASL. TD I-Series: This is a vision-powered speech-generating device for people with conditions such as cerebral palsy, Rett syndrome, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or motor neurone disease. It allows them to communicate and live more independently.

Accessible technology can be categorized in two ways — directly accessible and assistive technology-compatible. Directly accessible technology is usable without the need for additional assistive devices. For example, a mobile smartphone with a built-in screen reader is directly accessible. Ensure compatibility with assistive technologies like screen readers and voice recognition software.

Assistive technology-compatible devices require the use of assistive tools but still enable access to necessary information, such as websites that are navigable by a screen reader. The Accessibility of Web Content and Mobile Apps rule provided by State and Local Governments has details on how to meet the needs of disabled employees.

Allowing Service Animals

Under the ADA, those serving the public must generally allow accompanied service animals. However, excluding them from sterile environments may be appropriate, and rules do apply to them:

A service animal must be under the control of its handler.

It must be on a leash unless the handler cannot use it or it interferes with the service animal’s performance.

If it can’t be leashed or harnessed, the handler must have control of the animal with their voice or signals.

Companies are not required to allow emotional support animals under the ADA, but it’s wise to consider them in your policies if they help the person do their job more effectively.

Enhancing Your Current Policies

Create policies and procedures that ensure workers with disabilities are not discriminated against and are provided with equal access to goods, services, and facilities. Attitudinal awareness can be the biggest barrier to workplace accessibility.

Some employees may have misconceptions about people with disabilities and the work they can do. To help break down such barriers, engage everyone in discussions about abilities and provide training to improve their perspectives and increase their understanding.

Adding Vital Accessibility Features to Enhance Workplace Quality

An accessible workplace environment enhances workplace quality, productivity and employee satisfaction, as it promotes equal opportunities, complies with legal requirements and ultimately benefits all employees.