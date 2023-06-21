From Concept to Consumer: Unveiling the Journey of Custom Packaging

Custom packaging improves sales and product reception. Having a plan from the moment your design team starts brainstorming until the item reaches stores creates a cohesive experience. Consumers will respond better to the finished product when you put them first throughout the conceptualization.

Missing a step along the way can reduce the effectiveness of your product launch. For the packaging to fire on all cylinders, such as branding, product placement and grabbing attention, designers must consider everything from audience demographics to rival products. Having a blueprint for the various steps from concept to completion helps ensure success.

1. Brainstorm the Concept

Markets and Markets estimates 60% of people walking into brick-and-mortar stores head to custom package displays. It might be tempting to go with a design you’ve used for another product that worked or repeat generic looks. However, customized solutions grab more interest, especially when the niche is overcrowded and you’re competing with endless options on store shelves.

Start by gathering a team of graphic designers, sales and marketing professionals, engineers and leaders. Write down anything you want people to know about the product when they view it in the store or online. How can you convey ideas through custom packaging design?

2. Narrow the Options

Examine the ideas and develop a few favorites for your graphic designers. Use computer-aided design (CAD) to create a presentation of the best concepts. Which ones look good in 3D? Placing images on different shapes lets you see how a logo might stretch or if the text is large enough to see from a distance.

The design team takes over and develops several concepts for custom packaging that might work. They present those ideas to the team for a final decision.

3. Implement Branding Elements

The long game means building customer loyalty. Existing customers are 60%-70% likely to buy something, while new leads are a mere 5%-20% likely to purchase. Ensure product packaging showcases your brand image.

Logo placement should be prominent yet blend with the look of other packages in your product line. Use similar fonts, colors and sizing.

4. Prototype the Concepts

Once the design team edits, brainstorms and finalizes the custom packaging’s look, create a physical package for consideration. You can’t know what issues you might encounter until you make the item. Perhaps the box doesn’t sit on shelves and keeps falling over.

Consider all the places the package might appear and test it for usability. How does it look next to other items in its category? You may need to adjust colors if it blends in. Stores add items to shelves selectively. How much space does your custom packaging take up? Will retailers want to give up precious real estate to showcase your product?

5. Go Green

Consider the materials you'll use for your product packaging design. Environmental experts predict plastic will make up around 13% of the total carbon budget by 2050. Stand out from other products by showing you are doing your part to reduce the negative impact on the environment.

Consider whether the packaging is recyclable. Also, think about the impact securing materials has on the environment. Adding information outside the product lets like-minded consumers know they’re buying something eco-friendly.

6. Secure the Item

In addition to how the outside of the package appears, you must consider how fragile the item inside is. Perhaps you need to add styrofoam pieces to protect delicate parts. If so, you’ll need a larger package to accommodate the extra materials.

Ensure the product won’t shift and move during shipping. Items should arrive in excellent condition. You should also choose the best material. Some things do well with thin cardboard, while others need plastic to stay safe.

Run some tests to see what the packaging withstands and consider typical usage. Consider how far the item must travel and if people are likely to drop it while reaching for it on a shelf. The more scenarios you can think of and test for, the more likely your design will hold up to everyday use.

7. Select the Best Printing Technique

There are several options for printing your custom design, depending on the materials you select for the outside of your packaging.

You might turn to flexography for high-volume printing, enabling you to place images on paper, plastic, cardboard and metal. The ink is fast drying, making it ideal when companies have a lot of things to print.

Turn to offset printing for more complex designs involving photographs and visuals. The printer will use plates, and the result will be vivid, detailed images.

Digital printing is one of the most common methods for custom packaging. The result is crisp, affordable and can be changed if there are issues after going to press. Smaller brands can also adopt an on-demand solution by printing small batches at a time.

Other commonly used options for product design include screen printing for textures, hot foil stamping to add reflection and embossing for added texture. Companies should talk to their printers to determine which option works best for their package.

Your Journey to Custom Packaging

Following the tips to take you from initial idea to final product packaging can lead to success. However, be prepared to revamp your design if something isn’t working. It can be time-consuming to repeat the process, but if it results in higher revenue, it’s all worth the effort. Your custom package design can give you recognition and drive customers to purchase.