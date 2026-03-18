8 Types of Tax Deductions You Didn't Know Your Small Business Could Make

Many small business owners may focus on common deductions, such as office supplies or equipment. However, several overlooked expenses may also qualify for deductions. Understanding these lesser-known deductions can help reduce taxable income and improve your financial outcomes.

1. Continuing Education and Development

Learning new skills is often a necessary business investment that qualifies you for tax deductions. You can often deduct education expenses if they help you maintain or improve skills related to your current business.

Qualifying expenses can include course tuition, transportation costs, lab fees and learning materials. These deductions allow entrepreneurs to continue developing their skills while lowering their overall tax burden.

For example, a marketing consultant taking an advanced analytics course or a graphic designer attending a professional conference may be able to deduct the cost.

2. Gift Giving

Gift giving can strengthen relationships with clients, partners and employees. In some cases, branded gifts can even be tax-deductible while providing other benefits like maintaining client relationships, promoting the company and showing appreciation to employees.

The IRS generally limits the deductible amount to $25 per recipient each year. For this reason, businesses should keep clear records of who received the gift and the business reason behind it.

3. Home Office Expenses

A dedicated home workspace can come with tax benefits. If you use part of your home regularly and exclusively for business activities, you can deduct a portion of expenses related to that space. These expenses can include rent or mortgage interest, utilities, property taxes and insurance.

The deductible amount typically depends on the percentage of your home used for business. Even a relatively small workspace can qualify, making this deduction especially helpful for freelancers and remote entrepreneurs.

4. Advertising and Marketing

Promoting your business is essential, and many marketing expenses are fully deductible. These costs may include digital advertising campaigns and printed promotional materials. Businesses can also deduct expenses tied to brand development and website creation.

Since marketing directly supports business growth, these costs are typically considered necessary operating expenses and will qualify for regular business deductions.

5. Business Entertainment

Business entertainment deductions have changed over the years, but some related expenses may still qualify.

Meals with clients or business partners can sometimes be deducted when they are directly related to business discussions. For instance, meeting a client for lunch to review a project proposal or negotiate a contract may qualify as a legitimate business expense.

For 2021 and 2022, businesses could deduct the full cost of meals and beverages. For expenses incurred outside those years, the limit is 50% of the cost of the meal. To support this deduction, companies should keep receipts and note the meeting’s purpose and attendees. Detailed records help ensure the expense meets IRS guidelines.

6. Software and Subscriptions

Modern businesses rely heavily on digital tools, and many of these purchases or subscriptions can be deductible. These may include accounting software, customer relationship management systems, project management tools and cloud storage services.

Since entrepreneurs use these tools to operate and grow the business, subscription and software purchase costs are typically considered ordinary and necessary expenses. Tracking these payments through the year helps ensure you include them when filing taxes.

7. Charitable Contributions

Many small businesses support nonprofit organizations or community initiatives through donations and sponsorships. Depending on the kind of donation and the recipient, these contributions may qualify as tax deductions.

Businesses can deduct cash donations or goods provided to qualified groups. However, the exact tax conditions often depend on timing and the type of organizational structure used by the recipient. When donating, ask the nonprofit organization for documentation to support your tax deduction claims.

8. Travel Expenses

You can receive tax deductions for trips conducted primarily for business purposes. These expenses may include airfare, hotel accommodations, laundry, business calls and other costs associated with the trip.

Entrepreneurs who attend conferences or client meetings in other cities can deduct many of these costs. The key requirement is that the trip must be necessary for business operations. Keeping receipts and recording the purpose of the trip will help confirm that the expenses qualify for reimbursement.

Making the Most of Your Tax Strategy

Many everyday business expenses can qualify for tax deductions, but most people may not realize they do. Understanding which costs are eligible — even the more niche ones — and keeping accurate records can help you reduce your taxable income and improve your finances.