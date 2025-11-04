How to Transition Your Brick-and-Mortar Company to an E-Commerce Business Model

In today's digital landscape, it makes sense for you to transition your brick-and-mortar store to an e-commerce platform. Today's customers want convenient, flexible shopping experiences with around-the-clock access to goods and services.

Of course, taking advantage of a broader customer base, lower overhead costs and the ease of targeted advertising requires a careful, well-thought-out approach. Here are eight tips to help you launch your e-commerce business model.

1. Develop a Comprehensive Strategy

In a 2021 survey of 20,000 global consumers, 56% said they shopped online because they could do so any time of day. Nearly half said it was because it was easier than going to a store in person. With e-commerce on the rise, it’s little wonder you’d want to take advantage of digital sales. However, planning your transition strategy and targeting your audience with clear, quantifiable goals is critical.

Researching the current market and choosing the right digital storefront is a good starting point. Hiring a professional developer with expertise in e-commerce platforms can also ensure your online store fulfills customer needs with fully integrated marketing and functionality. While recruiting an e-commerce professional does cut into project budget — anywhere between a $15 to $29 hourly rate for a freelancer to $95 per hour or more for a top professional — it’s often worth the expense to ensure a comprehensive strategy and seamless transition.

2. Create a User-Friendly Website

A user-friendly website creates a seamless digital shopping experience for customers, improving satisfaction and conversion rates and encouraging repeat business. This means your website should have an aesthetically pleasing and easy-to-navigate interface for users to search for products and make purchases.

The design should be clean and intuitive, with fast page loading and a simple checkout process. Be sure to include high-quality photographs and detailed product descriptions with a consistent template across all pages. Don’t forget to optimize the shopping experience for mobile users, too — 76% of American adults use a smartphone to complete online purchases.

Remember to use A/B testing to determine which design elements work best for your site and include a method for users to provide feedback, such as reviews, surveys or email communication.

3. Secure Online Payment Solutions

E-commerce companies are prone to cyberattacks. In fact, 83% of U.S. retailers are easy targets for having their customers’ data stolen. The primary cybersecurity threats e-commerce businesses face include malware, electronic skimming, credit card fraud, social engineering, bots, API attacks, and DoS and DDoS attacks.

The high risk of data breaches makes it crucial to have a secure online payment system to safeguard your buyers, prevent financial losses and protect your company’s reputation. The safest solutions integrate tokenization, two-factor authentication and fraud detection algorithms as preventive actions.

You’ll improve customer confidence and loyalty when they can rest assured their information is safe in your hands. The greater their trust in your business, the more likely they’ll return to make additional purchases.

4. Implement an Inventory Management System

You don’t want to be one of the 24% of small businesses that still track their inventory with pen and paper. Integrating an inventory management system will allow you to monitor your stock in real time, reload items and reduce human error. These systems also notify customers whether an item is available or on backorder.

Online shoppers can make better purchasing decisions with greater product transparency, stemming dissatisfaction when ordering something unavailable. The inventory data will also automatically appear across all e-commerce channels to reflect your current supply.

5. Design a Marketing Strategy

A comprehensive marketing strategy drives e-commerce success, allowing your company to attain and retain customers, boost sales and build brand awareness. Because your business model is transitioning to the digital marketplace, you’ll want to leverage online tools and channels, such as search engine optimization, social media and email marketing, to reach users and create visibility.

Optimizing your website and defining your brand image is the best place to start. You’ll have a better chance of converting visitors into paying customers and gain a competitive advantage over similar businesses.

6. Provide Exemplary Customer Support

It doesn’t matter whether you operate a brick-and-mortar company or an e-commerce platform. Providing superior customer service is non-negotiable. Online users want 24-hour assistance, personalized interactions, and a prompt response to problems and concerns.

One study indicated that 90% of people would return to or recommend a business after experiencing a satisfying support experience. Organizations in the U.S. also lose more than $1.6 trillion because of unsatisfactory customer service.

Your e-commerce platform should provide multiple communication channels, including live chat, email and social media. Improving response and follow-up times is also important for enhancing customer satisfaction. Consider delivering self-service options like frequently asked questions, a help guide and interactive solutions when a representative is unavailable.

7. Track E-Commerce Performance

Monitoring e-commerce performance — through conversion rates, average order value, shopping cart abandonment rate and return rate, among other metrics — is essential to learning your business’s strengths and pain points. With these insights, you can improve your approach to decision-making, optimize your marketing methods and identify areas for improvement. This might entail developing a more user-friendly website, creating new product campaigns or streamlining checkout.

Do you know what marketing and social media channels help you maximize your returns? What are your customers’ preferences? This information can help you determine purchasing patterns and offer more tailored options to improve the shopping experience. It also allows you to forecast future trends and remain competitive.

8. Understand Legal and Regulatory Compliance

Understanding the legal and regulatory compliance requirements when transitioning to an e-commerce platform is paramount. These areas include data and consumer protection, payment security, intellectual property laws, accessibility, sales tax rules and shipping regulations. Depending on your market, you might need to adhere to international e-commerce laws or those set by individual states.

For instance, your online business must comply with the California Consumer Privacy Act if it collects information from California residents. Ensuring your website provides clear and accessible privacy policies and payment security information is also critical. Those who process credit card payments must comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard, while most U.S. states require you to notify customers within 45 days of a breach.

Grow Your Business With a Digital Storefront

It's wise to transition your business from a traditional brick-and-mortar store to an e-commerce platform. You'll have the greatest chance of growing your company by reaching a broader shopping audience. Avoid mishaps and reap financial gains by following expert advice in getting your online storefront off the ground.