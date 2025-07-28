The Future of Podcast PR: A Deep Dive with MillionPodcasts’ Founder

As podcasting continues to explode—with over 2.6 million shows and more than 60 million episodes available—marketers, publicists, and entrepreneurs are increasingly turning to this format as a primary channel for thought leadership and brand visibility. Yet, identifying and contacting the right podcasts remains a time-intensive challenge. MillionPodcasts, a rapidly growing platform, is tackling this problem head-on with a robust database of verified podcast contacts, advanced search filters, and a user-centric outreach management system.

To gain some clarity on how the sector is evolving and implications for the publicity trade, I connected with Vineet Agarwal, Founder of MillionPodcasts, to discuss how their platform is helping PR professionals, marketers, and business owners cut through the noise, why podcast visibility is more valuable than ever, and what’s coming next in the world of audio-first media outreach. Here are highlights from that conversation.

Q: Vineet, what inspired the creation of MillionPodcasts? Was there a particular gap in the market you were aiming to fill?

A: Absolutely. I saw firsthand how inefficient it was to find relevant podcasts for clients. You’d spend hours digging through Spotify or Apple Podcasts, trying to figure out who the host was, whether they accept guests, and how to contact them—usually to hit a dead end. We built MillionPodcasts to eliminate that friction. Our mission is simple: take the guesswork out of podcast outreach so you can focus on the story, not the scavenger hunt.

Q: What kind of professionals or businesses are using MillionPodcasts the most right now?

A: We have three primary user groups. First, PR professionals who use the platform to pitch their clients to podcasts in targeted verticals. Second, marketers and founders using it to find shows for guest appearances or sponsorships. And third, podcasters themselves—those researching competitors or seeking guests. We’ve also seen a rise in use from authors, coaches, journalists and influencers who are treating podcasts as a core part of their media mix.

Q: The platform touts over 1 million podcasts with contacts—what kind of data can users expect when they run a search?

A: Users get more than just show titles and categories. We provide verified email contacts, social media handles, producer or booking agent names with emails, and show platform links. You can filter by niche, language, audience engagement metrics, guest-friendly shows, sponsorship presence—you name it. It’s about precision and speed. Plus, the contact database is updated regularly, with over 30,000 new contacts added in the last three months alone.

Q: What features do users love most, and what are you hearing in terms of time saved or campaign results?

A: The number one thing we hear is, “This saved us dozens of hours.” The ability to create targeted lists, export contacts, and start pitching within minutes is a game changer. Users also appreciate that credits roll over month to month and that searches don’t burn through their quotas unless they view contacts—making it cost-efficient. Some publicists have even told us they’ve built 3-4x more podcast placements since joining.

Q: From your vantage point, how has the role of podcast interviews changed in a brand’s PR strategy over the last few years?

A: Podcasts have gone from “nice to have” to “must-have.” They're intimate, long-form, and often evergreen, which makes them incredibly valuable for building thought leadership. Unlike traditional media, you’re not fighting for 10 seconds of airtime. And now with video podcasts rising—especially on YouTube—the SEO and visibility benefits are doubling. For B2B brands, niche podcasts are often more valuable than a top-tier media hit because the audience is so highly qualified.

Q: Many podcast tools focus on discovery, but you position MillionPodcasts as a full outreach engine. What’s the difference?

A: Discovery is only step one. What makes MillionPodcasts different is that it’s built for execution—finding the show and the person behind it and managing everything in organized lists. We're not just surfacing shows; we're helping users move through the full outreach workflow with verified data, and access to every podcast on all major platform—all in one place.

Q: Can you share more about the quality control behind the contact database?

A: Quality is critical for us. Every contact in our system goes through a three-step verification process: automated checks, manual verification, and user feedback loops. In the last 90 days alone, we’ve updated over 32,500 contact records. That means our users are reaching active producers, not dead inboxes. We're also GDPR- and CAN-SPAM-compliant, which matters a lot for professional outreach.

Q: How does MillionPodcasts support campaign strategy beyond just contact discovery?

A: We help users build segmented lists based on audience, region, niche, or engagement level. Marketers and PR pros can also view show-level analytics—like frequency of episodes, social presence, and sponsorship activity—so they’re not just blasting pitches, but making informed, high-fit choices. It’s about elevating strategy and boosting your pitch-to-placement ratio.

Q: What kinds of shows or industries are best represented in the platform?

A: Our platform is incredibly diverse. We support over 11,000 unique podcast categories and 180+ languages, from SaaS and fintech to health, entertainment, education, and even hyper-niche verticals like urban homesteading or cryptocurrency law. Whether you're pitching a Founder, launching a book, or running a product campaign, you’ll find relevant audiences.

Q: What’s the typical experience like for a first-time user?

A: We aim for simplicity. Once you sign up, you can start searching without any learning curve. All plans let you explore freely, and only the searches where you view or export contact info count against your quota. Plus, we have a free trial with no credit card required, so people can test the real product before committing.

Q: You’ve received strong early feedback—what are users saying about MillionPodcasts so far?

A: The response has been phenomenal. Users consistently highlight how intuitive the platform is and how much time it saves. One PR consultant told us it cut her podcast prospecting time by 75%. Others have said our support team is one of the best parts—we’re very hands-on with feedback and platform improvements.

Q: What major updates have been rolled out to the MillionPodcasts platform recently?

A: One of the biggest upgrades was the addition of over 80,000 Apple-only podcasts and 5,000 Spotify-exclusive shows to our database. That significantly expanded our users’ ability to reach shows that weren’t previously indexed by legacy platforms. It’s not just about having a big database—it’s about having the right data, and those additions help close the gap for more niche and platform-specific outreach.

Q: Let’s talk pricing and accessibility—can someone with a small team or budget benefit from MillionPodcasts?

A: Definitely. We have flexible plans that scale from solo PR freelancers to enterprise-level teams. We even offer a 7-day free trial—no credit card required—so users can get a feel for the platform. Our goal is to democratize access to podcast media, not gate it behind big budgets.

Q: What innovations or updates are on the roadmap for MillionPodcasts in the coming year?

A: We’ve got a few important updates planned for the coming year. We’ll be adding CRM integration directly into the app, so you’ll be able to sync podcast contacts and track outreach without switching tools. We’ll also roll out support for multiple users under a single account, making it easier for teams to collaborate and share saved searches, exports, and contact notes. These are key steps we’ll be focusing on next.

Q: You’ve mentioned new features in the pipeline—can you tell us what users should be excited about next?

A: We’re very excited about the upcoming launch of integrated podcast charts. Users will soon be able to browse Apple, Spotify, and YouTube podcast rankings by country and category—then add top-performing shows directly to their outreach lists without ever leaving the platform. We’re also rolling out smarter location filtering, so you can target by metro areas or world regions for more localized campaigns.

Q: How do you see the podcasting landscape evolving, and how is MillionPodcasts preparing for that future?

A: Podcasting is becoming more visual, more global, and more searchable. We’re already preparing for deeper integrations with platforms like YouTube and more precise audience intelligence. Our job is to make sure our users stay ahead of the media curve—because podcasts aren’t just a trend, they’re a core part of the modern content stack.

Q: Finally, what advice do you have for brands or publicists just getting started with podcast outreach?

A: Start small but be consistent. Find 10-20 shows that truly align with your audience and message. Personalize every pitch—hosts can smell generic outreach a mile away. And track your results so you can double down on what works. Podcasts are all about relationships and relevance. With the right tools and strategy, it can become one of your most powerful channels.

As audio storytelling continues to dominate digital media, tools like MillionPodcasts are redefining how brands, publicists, and entrepreneurs connect with audiences. With unmatched access to verified podcast contacts, intuitive search capabilities, and a commitment to keeping data fresh and useful, MillionPodcasts is well positioned to be the backbone of any modern podcast outreach strategy. Whether you’re promoting a new product, building thought leadership, or just expanding your brand’s voice, platforms like this are making it easier—and faster—than ever before.



~~~

Merilee Kern, MBA is an internationally-regarded brand strategist and analyst who reports on cultural shifts and trends as well as noteworthy industry change makers, movers, shakers and innovators across all categories, both B2C and B2B. This includes field experts and thought leaders, brands, products, services, destinations and events. As Founder, Executive Editor and Producer of “The Luxe List,” Merilee is a prolific business, lifestyle, travel, dining and leisure industry voice of authority and tastemaker. She keeps her finger on the pulse of the marketplace in search of new and innovative must-haves and exemplary experiences at all price points, from the affordable to the extreme. Her work reaches multi-millions worldwide via broadcast TV (her own shows and copious others on which she appears) as well as a myriad of print and online publications. Connect with her at www.TheLuxeList.com / Instagram www.Instagram.com/MerileeKern / Twitter www.Twitter.com/MerileeKern / Facebook www.Facebook.com/MerileeKernOfficial / LinkedIN www.LinkedIn.com/in/MerileeKern.

***Some or all of the accommodations(s), experience(s), item(s) and/or service(s) detailed above may have been provided or arranged at no cost to accommodate if this is review editorial, but all opinions expressed are entirely those of Merilee Kern and have not been influenced in any way.***