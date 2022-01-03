Kofax Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for Worldwide Print Management Solutions

Irvine, CA – March 1, 2022 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of intelligent automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Print Management Solutions Independent Software 2021 Vendor Assessment (doc #US47348521, December 2021). The report notes, “Kofax utilizes a customer-centric approach to the print management market while maintaining a deep connection to the office equipment network worldwide.”

“Kofax's full range of print management solutions are augmented by a robust scan and imaging suite, allowing it to support all business types and strengthen its position in the report,” says Anne Valaitis, Research Manager for the Imaging, Printing and Document Solutions (IPDS) Team at IDC. “Further, the company's impressive ecosystem of solution partners and connectors have been vital to its success domestically and globally.”

According to IDC, “Kofax offers a broad set of capabilities beyond traditional print and print management. ControlSuite, a flagship solution, is used to extend the general use of the MFP, integrating into major arteries of the business infrastructure. Kofax's core mission is to push document process automation, regardless of location, to the edges of business.”

Kofax’s recognition as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape report follows the company’s acquisition of Printix, a cloud-based SaaS print management software provider. Kofax enables organizations to unleash the benefits of modern workplace printing with flexibility, scalability and ease of use, providing customers with a complete cloud-managed print infrastructure and secure printing environment.

“Kofax is transforming the print automation market by seamlessly integrating print and capture while providing intelligent automation extensibility to address content-intensive workflows,” says Chris Huff, Chief Strategy Officer at Kofax. “Our leadership position confirms the market is evolving and customers are prioritizing print infrastructure security and SaaS solutions to address the expanded business networks comprised of in-office, at-home, and mobile devices.”