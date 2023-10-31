Imply Introduces a Developer Center for Analytics and Application Innovation

Burlingame, CA - October 31, 2023 — Imply, the company founded by the original creators of Apache Druid, is excited to announce the launch of its Developer Center. This one-of-a-kind hub is designed for developers, engineers, and architects and is aimed at accelerating the development of real-time analytics applications.

As organizations increasingly rely on real-time analytics for operational insights, delivered through API- and UI-driven applications, the role for developers has never been more crucial and, simultaneously, more challenging. With a complex ecosystem of tools and architectural patterns, sharing actionable best practices and knowledge becomes vital for development.

Imply’s Developer Center has been meticulously designed with the developer community in mind. It serves as a unified destination and an immersive experience for learning new technical concepts and architectural patterns, experimenting with fresh ideas on new projects, and expediting the development of analytics applications powered by Druid.

Key Features of the Developer Center

Articles: Gain a clear understanding of the data ecosystem, best practices, design patterns and key decision criteria for various technical objectives and use cases.

Lessons: Advance working knowledge of Apache Druid with lessons designed to navigate technical approaches and best practices across the development lifecycle.

Tutorials: Jumpstart projects with step-by-step procedure-based guidance on navigating ecosystem integrations with code snippets and examples for Apache Druid.

Recipes: Get inspired with technical walkthroughs of sample applications that serve as guides to tinkerers interested in building real-time analytics applications.

Interactive Tour: Take a guided tour or explore on your own through all the key features and capabilities of Imply Polaris, a cloud database service for Druid.

Documentation: Access docs for reference information about architecture and specific definitions, functions and operations for Apache Druid and Imply Polaris.

Engagement: Stay informed about the latest Apache Druid and Imply Polaris developments, updates and community via events, podcasts, and newsletters.

“This Developer Center is a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to providing a great developer experience,” said Gian Merlino, PMC chair for Apache Druid and CTO/co-founder of Imply. “We believe that fostering a strong developer community is important. It’s the open source way, and we’ve built that into Imply. With this new destination, we aim to equip developers with all the resources and tools they need to succeed in building real-time analytics applications.”

Imply’s Developer Center is free and open to anyone, regardless of their level of expertise. Whether they are looking to sharpen their Apache Druid skills or learn more about Imply Polaris, this destination is a gateway to a world of real-time analytics possibilities.

To explore the Developer Center and join our thriving developer community, visit www.imply.io/developer.