How to Optimize Your Website for Voice Search

Voice search has transformed how users interact with technology and access information online. Today, asking Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa for movie streaming locations, news updates or cooking tips has become routine.

With the rise of AI-enhanced neuro-linguistic programming (NLP), the demand for automatic speech recognition capabilities has skyrocketed. Website owners must embrace this evolving trend to enhance their online presence and provide the seamless experiences users now expect. Here’s how to go about it in six steps.

1. Optimize Keyword Strategy

Like traditional SEO practices, voice search optimization hinges on strategic keyword usage to attract valuable leads, though certain nuances exist.

Long-Tail Keywords

Unlike conventional text-based searches, voice search queries are conversational and often longer, reflecting a more natural communication style. This dynamic requires incorporating long-tail keywords, typically comprising three to five words and crafted around a more specific search intent.

For example, a traditional keyword could be "Italian restaurant," whereas a long-tail keyword might say "best Italian restaurant with outdoor seating in downtown Chicago." The second one is more specific and closely aligns with how a user might conduct a voice search.

User-Focused Phrasing

People speak differently than they type, so it’s important to account for word usage and phrasing differences. For instance, a user might type "French omelet recipe" into Google. For a voice search, they might say, "Hey Google, what's the top French omelet recipe?"

A crucial aspect of this approach is crafting keywords around questions. Research shows that nearly 20% of voice searches are prompted by the same 25 keywords, including “how,” “what,” “is” and “do.” These words are the most common precursors to a question, and integrating them into keyword selection is crucial for effectively capturing voice search traffic.

2. Create an FAQ Page

FAQ content is perfect for voice search because it answers common questions directly. The key is to anticipate the types of questions the audience will ask based on the business’s offerings. For instance, a clothing store may include FAQs such as:

What kinds of formal pants do you carry?

How much do your shirts cost?

What are the best hiking jackets?

What brand of undergarments are the most comfortable?

Answering these questions provides an excellent opportunity to include relevant keywords for enhanced voice search visibility.

An FAQ page also acts as a centralized information hub, streamlining user access to relevant details and improving the website's chances of appearing in search results. This strategy enhances user engagement and boosts online visibility by offering valuable insights about the business.

3. Optimize Local Listings

About 46% of people who conduct voice searches seek information on local businesses. Queries like "Where can I buy?" and "Where is the nearest [business] to me?" are common, underscoring the need for websites to optimize local listings.

One crucial element is optimizing for the Local SEO 3-pack, a prominent feature showcasing three local businesses at the top of online search results. Google pulls relevant company details to fill this box based on “near me” search queries. Appearing in this highly visible position attracts more potential customers and increases the chances of voice SEO success.

4. Implement Mobile-First Optimization

Voice search accounts for 27% of Google queries on handheld devices like smartphones and tablets. This rate will likely increase in the coming years as the number of global mobile users increases.

Responsive Website Design

Users will land on the mobile version of a site when they click on a voice-based search engine results page (SERP). The most essential considerations involve ensuring mobile-first indexing and optimizing site loading speed. This approach fosters positive user interaction, driving improved search rankings.

Schema Markup

The schema markup represents a structured data format that feeds search engines supplementary details about website content. Utilizing this function improves the site’s chances of appearing higher in SERPs and critical features such as rich snippets and Local SEO 3-packs.

5. Tailor SEO Strategy to Different Speaker Systems

Various companies offer their own smart speakers in the market, each contributing a distinct experience to voice search and functioning. For example, Alexa features about 3,000 skill commands for controlling Amazon Echo devices, plus over 100,000 available entries from third-party developers.

Understanding how to optimize for specific devices is crucial, and it begins with knowing where the speaker gets its results. For instance, Alexa and Microsoft Cortana pull voice-search data from Bing, whereas Google Assistant and Siri get theirs from Google. That means website content must be optimized for both search engines to earn valuable conversions.

6. Get Expert Help

Given voice search optimization's increasing complexity and competitiveness, getting expert help can be invaluable. Professional SEO services can take 4-6 months to deliver ROI, but the time and cost are worthwhile if the company is reputable.

These services provide access to cutting-edge tools and technologies that may not be readily available to in-house teams. Additionally, SEO specialists can conduct in-depth keyword research, competitor analysis and continuous monitoring of voice search trends to ensure the strategy remains relevant.

The Impact of AI on Voice Searches

Advancements in AI and machine learning (ML) technologies actively shape the future of voice search.

These systems are smarter, expanding the scope of automated speech recognition to understanding word meanings in different situations. AI-driven tools with NLP functionality can decipher voice query context, intent and significance. As a result, marketers can publish more targeted content mirroring the conversational tone and natural language prevalent in voice searches.

AI can also analyze vast amounts of voice search data and derive insightful information by understanding patterns, trends and user behavior in previous queries. Over time, this can result in a more intuitive and personalized experience.

Gen Z Will Drive Voice Search Adoption

Recent research indicates over 162 million Americans will use voice assistants by 2027, an increase of 17.6 million from 2023. Gen Zers are at the forefront of this massive adoption, with 64% predicted to use a voice assistant monthly in 2027.

The adoption rate will likely increase further as Gen Alpha comes of age, eventually setting voice search as a critical standard in digital marketing. Advancements in speech recognition and analysis technologies will be key drivers in this transition.

Voice Search Optimization Is Here to Stay

Instead of typing in keywords, users can now simply speak their queries into voice-activated assistants. This shift in behavior will continue to significantly impact SEO practices as websites adapt to cater to this new way of searching. Businesses must rise to the challenge of adapting their online presence and communications.