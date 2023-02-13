Blind marketing: 64% of eCommerce marketers fail to measure customer engagement

Over half of marketers say measuring customer engagement metrics are important, but marketers lack resources to measure them regularly

SALESmanago CMO calls for marketers to show customers some love this Valentine’s Day

Kraków, Poland; 13th February 2023: 64% of eCommerce marketers haven’t measured their customer engagement processes in the past month, and nearly one fifth (17%) have never measured them at all.

That's according to new data from Customer Engagement Platform SALESmanago, which surveyed 250 eCommerce marketers across Europe to determine whether the measurement of customer engagement elements is being neglected. Worryingly, almost half (48%) don’t think customer engagement metrics are important.

When asked what the main barrier to monitoring and understanding success metrics is, a lack of internal resources was identified as the biggest hurdle (24%). This was closely followed by a reluctance and lack of understanding from seniors (21%), as well as a lack of internal processes to measure customer engagement (20%). Over a third (35%) think they need to improve the way they measure customer engagement and loyalty.

The findings revealed that Customer Intimacy and how building long-term personal relationships with customers was the most measured customer engagement element (41%). However, convenience, which refers to how well brands engage with customers at optimal times, was the least measured element (37%).

Ian MacLeod, CMO at SALESmanago commented: “In the spirit of Valentine's day, there’s a real opportunity for the eCommerce industry to get to know their customers like never before. With a wealth of data at their fingertips, brands should be building authentic and lasting relationships. Marketers are not leveraging insights to their full potential, which is a real problem. Neglecting to measure your customer engagement processes on a continual basis means brands are approaching their marketing tactics blindly. Especially with times tough and customer loyalty at its most fragile, marketing teams need to be optimising all the information they have to hand and prioritise Intimacy. Those who do will be the winners of this competitive landscape.”

When asked what aspects of customer engagement were the most difficult to measure, convenience (24%), data insights (22%) and Customer Intimacy (22%) were identified as the most challenging.

