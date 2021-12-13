Time to readless than
What's new in Drupal 9.3.0?
The third feature release of Drupal 9 recently became available. New features and improvements in Drupal 9.3.0 include:
- The new Olivero frontend theme which was added in Drupal 9.1.0 is now stable. The image attached to this article is an example of that theme.
- A new beta experimental CKEditor 5 module is included with Drupal 9.3.0 mainly for development purposes. Support for CKEditor 4 support is expected to be removed in Drupal 10.
- A new dedicated Content Editor role was added to the standard profile with content editing, media management, translation, content workflow and revision handling permissions enabled by default.
- Drupal 9.3.0 fully supports the recently released PHP 8.1.0. The recommended PHP version to install Drupal 9.3.0 is PHP 8, but PHP 7.3+ support is kept.
- Additional information on developer improvements can be found in the 9.3.0 release notes.
As always, the latest version of open source Drupal is available at Drupal.org.
A version of this article was originally posted at BryanRuby.com.
