New Study Reveals Importance of Optimized Strategy for the Selection, Support, and Maintenance of Open Source Software

Organizations with optimized OSS strategies are 82% more likely to say their firm’s OSS initiatives exceeded expectations

MINNEAPOLIS, MAY 11, 2021 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, today announced the results of a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting and an upcoming webinar that analyzes the results.

The study, based on a survey of decision makers at enterprise organizations, showed 91% of companies who adopt open source either meeting or exceeding business expectations. Among teams implementing OSS, those with optimized OSS strategies were 82% more likely to have exceeded expectations.

However, even for companies with an open source software support strategy, 60% admitted to having a sub-optimal strategy in place.

“This study backs a long-held opinion at OpenLogic,” said Rod Cope, CTO at Perforce Software and Founder of OpenLogic. “Finding success with open source software as an enterprise organization requires a fully-formed strategy – especially as it applies to critical areas like support.”

The stakes are high for enterprise companies, as noted by the increasing shift to open source in all areas of business-critical IT infrastructure. The Forrester study found that 97% of respondents intend to move at least one aspect of their IT infrastructure to OSS.

That shift is backed by its connection to positive business outcomes. The Forrester study showed that companies who adopted OSS experienced greater flexibility, faster innovation, better employee satisfaction, and lower operational overhead.

“Open source software is a critical component of modern IT systems and infrastructures,” said Tim Russell, Chief Product Officer at Perforce Software. “And that’s not limited to traditional ROI metrics – this study shows a strong, positive connection between open source adoption, employee retention, and customer outcomes.”

The full Forrester study, Seize The Open Source Opportunity Through Comprehensive, Optimized Strategies, is available as a complimentary download at: www.openlogic.com/resources/forrester-consulting-study-open-source-stra…

A live webinar discussing the results of the Forrester study, featuring Justin Reock and guest speaker, Forrester Principal Analyst Chris Condo, will premiere on May 20, 2021. Interested parties can RSVP here: https://www.openlogic.com/resources/events/why-oss-strategy-is-key