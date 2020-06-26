Technology Trends Improving Customer Experience in 2020

As technological advancement continues to reshape the world and every industry in the business sector, entrepreneurs and leaders find themselves at a crossroads. Do you continue doing what you always did and hope that money will keep rolling in, or do you capitalize on the modern trends and pioneer the integration of technology to set the stage for growth and expansion in the future? For an experienced business leader, the decision is simple. Leveraging technology to push your company forward is one of the best ways to ensure future growth, and of course, the best way to improve customer experience across the board.

Improving customer experience should be one of your top priorities if your goal is to increase your conversion rate and build up your online presence and your brand’s reputation while transforming customers into lifetime brand advocates. With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the top technology trends that are improving customer experience in 2020.

Elevating immersion with augmented reality

The modern consumer is all about immersion, or that feeling of belonging and ease that you get when everything at a store seems like it’s has been optimized to your exact liking, plus the staff is nice, plus there are no lines, plus everything fits perfectly. Augmented reality is a big part of personalization nowadays, and an instrumental part in reducing customer effort while improving immersion and engagement, simply because the modern customer wants to get that tailored, stress-free experience.

Depending on the industry, companies can leverage AR to:

Showcase your products online in more detail.

Make quizzes and demographic survey questions more engaging and immersive with AR-driven surveys.

Run online ads that focus on immersion and 3D viewing.

Improve in-store experience through smartphones and branded apps.

Boost social media engagement through AR apps and challenges.

Leverage augmented reality to tailor the experience to the customer and boost personalization.

Leveraging IoT technologies to get customer data

There is no denying that every business decision should be rooted in relevant customer data. No matter how experienced you are in your field, and no matter how much you trust your instincts, you can only be sure in the validity of your decisions if they are based on relevant customer insights, particularly when you’re trying to find ways to improve the customer’s experience across the board. Not only is customer data crucial for improving customer experience, but it also helps you unlock the full potential of your marketing strategy, improve your sales strategy, and much more.

In the case of UX and CX, it is imperative to leverage technology such as IoT to gather as much actionable data as possible by collecting information through numerous data touchpoints like smartphones and other smart devices that customers are using on a daily basis. However, IoT has numerous other applications, and it can help individualize the customer experience and tailor the offering to their exact liking and needs. Business leaders can use IoT to gather data about customer expectations and optimize their entire online presence to address specific pain points and bring better solutions to the market.

Customer service is migrating to the cloud

Of course, one of the most effective ways to elevate customer experience is to build a thriving customer support system that is able to manage the workload and address every issue in a timely manner. Not only that, but it’s important to keep in mind that modern customers want and need to communicate with their favorite brands regularly, and not just via chat or email.

Voice conversations are extremely popular nowadays, which is why you need to have a comprehensive phone system in place. That said, the high cost of phone systems has prompted leaders to migrate to the cloud and look for top rated VoIP providers that offer all of the necessary features to run an efficient and effective customer service team. The provider you choose should offer mobile VoIP applications, unlimited calls and texts, and they should guarantee minimal-to-no downtime.

Using artificial intelligence to optimize the customer’s journey

Artificial intelligence might not be a new concept, however through constant development and innovation it has become one of the most powerful tools in a marketer’s arsenal. Namely, AI solutions allow you to map out the entire journey that the customer takes towards conversion, and help you identify hurdles, pain points, and improve everything from search to on-site experience and your digital presence as a whole.

Most importantly, AI allows you to achieve this in a timely manner and without wasting human resources, which significantly reduces financial expenditure while effectively improving customer experience and satisfaction.

Integrating chatbot technology for 24/7 support

On a final note, while it is important to have human customer support agents on your team, that doesn’t mean that you can’t leverage chatbot technology to further cut down on financial expenditure and streamline workflow.

Chatbots are especially useful when you’re experiencing a rapid surge in traffic and inquiries, as they allow your agents to focus on the complex processes and problems, while they tackle the menial and repetitive tasks. This also allows you to run a round-the-clock customer support department without actually having numerous teams working different shifts.

Wrapping up

In 2020 and beyond, one of your top priorities should be to improve customer experience both online and offline. You can use these tips to achieve this in a cost-effective way, and pave the road to long-term success through customer happiness and loyalty.