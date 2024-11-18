How Your Business Can Reduce E-Waste

Electronic waste — usually referred to as e-waste — is now one of the fastest-growing waste streams worldwide. It poses significant environmental and economic risks, potentially affecting an organization’s reputation or bottom line. How can business leaders address this increasingly concerning problem?

E-Waste Has Become a Huge Problem

The problem with e-waste is that it is everywhere. The world produces, uses and discards a massive number of electronics every year. According to a United Nations report, around 136.69 billion pounds of e-waste was generated in 2022, containing an estimated 68.34 billion pounds of metals and 37.48 billion pounds of plastics.

That figure amounts to an average of 17.2 pounds per person in 2022 alone. To make matters worse, just 22.3% of all e-waste — approximately 30.42 billion pounds — disposed of in 2022 was formally collected and recycled. What makes this a particularly pressing issue is the damage this waste stream does to the environment.

Electronics typically contain toxic heavy metals like lead, mercury and cadmium. Also, internal components are often produced with hazardous chemicals like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — forever chemicals — and phthalates. When these items are incinerated or landfilled, they leach toxins into the soil, waterways and air.

Most electronics that are informally disposed of or recycled are unaccounted for. Many end up in bodies of water, harming sea life and sensitive underwater ecosystems. There are already roughly 500 dead zones in the ocean that span 152,235 square miles, demonstrating the consequences of pollution. Business leaders must take this issue seriously.

Examples of E-Waste in the Workplace

In the workplace, some of the top sources of e-waste include laptops, tablets and monitors. These are not shared resources and must be replaced relatively often, which explains why they’re common. Items with a short life span — computer mice, internet-connected sensors and projectors — are also frequently thrown out.

Small equipment e-waste totaled around 20.4 million metric tons in 2022, comprising the largest share. Bulky equipment like printers, copiers, standing desks and laminators followed closely behind at 15.1 million metric tons. There were also 4.6 million metric tons of small information technology (IT) tools like keyboards, hard drives and network devices.

The Main Causes of Waste Generation

While small, bulky and miscellaneous equipment are generally some of the most common forms of electronic scrap, the type a company generates varies depending on its industry and level of digitalization. For this reason, the leading causes of waste generation differ from workplace to workplace. A business-specific approach to resolving the issue is necessary.

However, there are several reasons organizations contribute to this growing solid waste stream. One of the most common is rapid technological advancement — many decision-makers seek to outperform the competition through digitalization. Alternatively, maintenance may simply be too costly. Many technology firms price repairs similarly to new models, all but forcing upgrades.

How Can Companies Reduce E-Waste?

Companies seeking to reduce the amount of e-waste they generate have several options.

1. Inventory Management

Management should inventory electronics, making sure to catalog age and condition. Preventing unnecessary purchases targets the source of e-waste generation. This approach can still be effective during digitalization as long as business leaders survey employees to see what technologies they actually use. This helps them identify where to cut back.

2. Certified Recycling

Companies should use certified e-waste recyclers because they must strictly follow regulations and eco-friendly practices, minimizing environmental harm. Since throwing away electronics is illegal — or advised against — in many localities, the only alternative is holding on to them, sacrificing valuable storage space.

3. Donation Drives

Donating older devices is an excellent way to free up space and keep electronic scraps out of landfills. Business leaders can even generate positive publicity if they announce their intentions. However, they must be careful with what they give away since data storage systems can retain traces of information. Proactive deletion and erasure are essential.

4. Proper Maintenance

Employees can extend a device’s life span by taking care of it, reducing the amount of e-waste they produce. Proper maintenance includes regular updates, routine restarts and periodic virus scans. The IT team should occasionally step in to remove bloatware and outdated files from work devices.

5. Circular Culture

Fostering a circular culture in the workplace involves minimizing waste and facilitating collaboration. Management should encourage employees to bring in their old devices for recycling. In addition to getting them in a sustainable mindset, it can improve metrics because the company recycles more than it could have otherwise.

How to Profit Off the E-Waste Issue

Business-savvy professionals will be pleased to know it’s possible to profit from technology scrap. Electronics contain precious, finite resources like rare earth elements and precious metals. For example, smartphone components are often made with copper, gold, silver, platinum and palladium. Even plastics and glass have some value.

Iron, copper, tin and aluminum are the most common, representing over 90% of the metals found in e-waste by weight. Out of these materials, tin and copper are the most valuable. Perceptive professionals can identify the business opportunity here — many people are willing to buy damaged, old or inoperable devices for their raw resources.

Leaders can sell to a vendor, make trades, visit direct-purchase sites or sell dismantled parts for money. The device’s condition may factor into the price, but not by much — many will just want the raw materials. They may not profit on most transactions, but a positive return on investment for electronics is generally unheard of. These are depreciating assets, after all.

Digitalization Should Be Considerate

Amid digitalization, many business leaders overlook the environmental consequences of filling the workplace with gadgets. As they upgrade machines, replace outdated technologies and invest in the latest tools, they must remember to be considerate of the planet. In this age, sustainability is the foundation of resiliency.