Happy IT Professional Day? #ITProDay

I'm not really sure this is a thing but Twitter thinks to seem so. According to my sources, IT Professional Day is celebrated on the third Tuesday in September of every year. Honestly, this is the first year I've heard of this national/international day but a quick search shows that quite a bit of those in my profession are celebrating this day. So given that national and international days have been given to every breed of cat and dog imaginable, I say why not elevate us IT folks with our own day of celebration?

I can confirm that IT Pro Day does exist through sources beyond Twitter. Did you know IT Pro Day had its own website? But wait, there is more! No day celebrating information technologists would be complete without its own press release from tech companies hoping to score some good karma with their workers and clients. So below I give you the first press release I received this year introducing me to IT Professional Day. This message comes from Don Boxley, CEO and Co-Founder of DH2i offering the following advice on this very important holiday:

This year, the immeasurable impact and value IT pros provide every day, across virtually every industry, took center stage as much of the world's population was forced to head home to work, learn, and live. The ability to connect and communicate virtually, as well as access and share data became not only business-critical, but also crucial for education and day-to-day living. Unfortunately, during this pandemic era it also became abundantly clear that while working and learning from home offers health and safety benefits, when it comes to data safety, it's a much different story. While some IT pros pursued (or got stuck with) conventional approaches like virtual private networks (VPNs), others chose more up-to-date technology like software-defined perimeter (SDP) solutions. These savvy folks knew that SDP is able to make VPN issues - such as inadvertently opening the whole network to hackers who can now move laterally across the entirety of connected systems to steal and corrupt data - disappear. So, my advice? Come September 15, as well as all year round, take time out of your busy day to thank your local IT pro. It is likely whether you know it or not, that among the plethora of initiatives they executed to ensure your working and/or learning success, they also made sure that when they opened the door for you to access internal networks, they also slammed the door on cybercriminals.

So there you have it, Happy #ITProDay. If the day of celebrating information technology professionals finds a cupcake on someone's desk today then my work has been done. Now, sadly to say, it is time to remove the distractions of the day and get to work by pounding on some keyboards.