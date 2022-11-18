Celebrating success in the cybersecurity industry with the 2022 TCG Awards

Beaverton, OR, USA, November 18, 2022 – Cybersecurity experts from across the Trusted Computing Group (TCG) have been recognized for their achievements and contributions to the industry at the TCG Annual Members Meeting Awards Ceremony in New Orleans.

Paul England of Microsoft and Invited Expert Jim Hatfield were the confirmed winners of the Frank Molsberry Distinguished Service Award, the highest honors presented by TCG. The award recognizes individuals who have provided a substantial body of work over an extended period of time and have shown an ongoing commitment to the mission and goals of TCG.

Hatfield has more than forty years’ experience within the computer storage industry and made significant contributions to the SATA and NVMe storage interfaces, and their respective standards communities. He has served as a founding contributor and Co-Chair of the Storage Work Group as well as a Contributor Advisor in 2019. Despite being retired, Hatfield continues to play a key role in developing storage security standards at the TCG.

England has been active in the field of hardware-based security and trusted computing for more than twenty years. He was responsible for introducing the concepts of attestation, sealing, and PCRs to the original TPM specification, and led the Microsoft team that delivered the TPM 2.0 specification and reference implementation. England also developed the DICE concept amongst many other influential technologies, and most recently has developed solutions for improved device recovery and resilience, both in TCG and other venues.

“I’m honored to be recognized by this award alongside other thought leaders within cybersecurity,” said Hatfield. “Having been introduced to the TCG in 2005, this award serves to highlight the amazing relationship I have with this vital organization, and I look forward to making further contributions in the coming years.”

Ned Smith (Intel Corporation), Joshua Schiffman (HP), and Dennis Mattoon (Microsoft) have also been bestowed the Leadership award, recognizing strong leaders working collaboratively across TCG.

Smith currently Co-Chairs the Attestation Working Group at TCG, having previously chaired the Infrastructure and Trusted Network Connect Working Groups. Smith has also authored more than 30 industry standards related to trusted computing, device identity, network security, IoT security, and attestation. He also received the TCG Key Contributor award in 2019. Schiffman is a Senior Security Researcher and Master Technologist in HP Inc and has over 16 years of experience in systems security academic and industrial research. He is also Co-Chair of the Trusted Computing Group’s Technical Committee, which is the oversight body for technical standards development.

Mattoon is a Principal Software Development Engineer for Microsoft Research, and Co-Chairs the Attestation, Supply Chain Security, DICE, and Marketing Work Groups at TCG. His most recent work has been on the Device Identifier Composition Engine Specifications (DICE), Robust and Resilient IoT (RIoT), and the Cyber-Resilient Platform Initiative. Mattoon has been recognized for his efforts to bring forward novel and innovative technologies to TCG, with an outstanding ability to discuss complex, technical concepts in a way which makes these understandable and accessible to all.

“Congratulations to all the winners of these prestigious awards,” said TCG President Joerg Borchert. “Their work within TCG and the wider industry is essential to ensuring a safer, more secure world for both now and in the future.”

Other winners recognized included Chris Fenner (Google), Festus Hategekimana (Solidigm Technology), and Kenji Kuroishi (Fujifilm Business Innovation Corp), nominated by the Board and their peers for the outstanding efforts they have demonstrated in contributing towards TCG’s goals and mission going forward.