The Top 7 Conversion Rate Optimization Techniques To Apply

With more than 380 new websites launched every minute and 79% of total marketing leads not converting into sales, the pressure on marketers to get their conversion tactics right is very high.

To ward off the fast-growing competition and reduce waste of potential revenue, every element of online business should be optimized for a greater conversion rate.

This article looks into seven conversion rate techniques applicable to any digital B2B or B2C business.

1) Speed Up Your Website

Site loading speed is an SEO signal and impacts your search engine rankings.

Faster websites get featured in Google’s SERP’s, featured snippets, People Also Ask and other featurettes that increase your website’s overall visibility.

However, studies also point out that site speeds can boost conversion rates: Shopzilla found that greater loading speeds increase conversions by 7% to 12%, while another research by Firefox noted a 15.4% boost in conversions for websites with improved site speed.

This makes sense considering the loading speed’s implications for user experience:

More than 40% of users will leave a website that doesn’t fully load within three seconds

Half of users expect the site to load in two seconds or less

Only 23% of users will shop on a slow-loading website

In order to improve your website speed – and, consequently, your conversion rates – you can do the following:

Use a premium hosting plan

Compress image sizes

Minify HTTP and combine multiple CSS files into one

Enable browser caching

Minimize redirects

Use gZip compression to reduce file sizes

2) Simplify User Navigation

When your website navigation is simple, it is more likely for your visitors to lead back to your landing page and follow call to actions.

In fact, removing all obstacles on the landing page, including navigation – presumably, a product page, checkout page or any other page where conversion happens – can help increase overall conversion rates up to 100%!

Your website's navigation menu should be streamlined and contain the least number of links to pages possible. It should have well thought-out categorization that doesn’t confuse users and should be “sticky” so that it stays on the page as users scroll down.

You can also utilize your navigation for conversion purposes by:

Adding the most popular links to your sidebar that direct visitors to your conversion pages

Guiding your prospects to call-to-actions with directional arrows and copy

Using internal links in blog articles that point to landing pages where conversion happens

3) Leverage Testimonials And Social Proof

Testimonials, reviews and user referrals build trust with your prospects and customers. They provide social proof that everything said regarding your products or services is valid.

When your visitors read about other people’s satisfaction with your services, they are more likely to become your customers as well. As much as 92% of people trust their peers’ recommendations and 70% trust a recommendation from someone they don’t know.

One study showed that adding personalized customer testimonials increased conversion rates by 22%.

According to online digital agency Digital Silk, client testimonials and reviews:

Help prospects identify themselves with your previous clients: Prospects who have different pain points will find a specific value in at least one of your client testimonials that solves their pain point. Reading about other people’s success stories makes prospects feel relieved and optimistic about converting.

Convince users about your offering’s integrity: When a prospective customer reads testimonial, their hesitation to purchase may disappear in the light of other clients’ positive experiences.

Provide a reference point for your business: Your prospects can compare their own situation with your offering by reading about your existing clients’ experiences.



4) Use Bold And Enticing CTAs

Make use of call-to-action buttons that are bold, clearly visible and use brief but enticing copy that will make prospects edge toward conversion.

A catchy, well-designed CTA can make all the difference when it comes to visitors engaging with your business. As much as 61% of B2B marketers do not optimize their CTAs, causing them to miss out on high quality leads.

The shape of the CTA button, its copy and colors are all important considerations when creating a call-to-action that converts. It should use colors that are contrasting from the rest of the website, while the copy should use something more creative than generic form copy like “Submit.”

5) Tap Into The Fear Of Missing Out

Creating a sense of urgency and instilling the fear of missing out (FOMO) is a good way to improve conversion rates with users that take long to make a decision.

This tactic limits the time it takes a user to take part in your call to action.

You can tap into this strategy by placing a time limit on your offers. For instance, you can advertise a certain service as being “60% off for the next 72 hours” to stir FOMO with your prospects.

Another way you can do this is to point out the limited quantity of your products or services. This sense of scarcity works the same as the sense of urgency, in that it helps hesitant buyers form a purchase decision more quickly.

Using copy on certain offers like “Only five items left in stock” makes your leads feel like they need to make the purchase as soon as possible in order to take advantage of it.



6) Utilize Pop-Ups Strategically

According to one study, pop-ups with quality content have conversion rates of over 40%.

Pop-ups are one of the most frequently used methods of user conversion. They are particularly good at improving eCommerce conversion rates and contribute to the significant boost of email lists by offering special offers and discounts.

The clarity of CTA copy and attention-grabbing headlines are the most important elements of pop-ups.

There are several different types of pop-ups that can be used for optimizing your site’s conversion rates, including:

Delayed pop-ups that appear after a certain period of time spent on site

Pushdown and pushup pop-ups that push the content away by sliding from above or below

Sign-up pop-up forms that motivate a user to sign up for free content

Exit-intent pop-ups that appear when a user moves their mouse cursor with an intention of leaving the site and lets them know about special deals and other offers

7) Decrease Your Cart Abandonment Rates

In eCommerce, the total value of abandoned shopping carts amounts to $4.6 trillion per year.



Cart abandonment is one of the leading causes of lost conversions and one way to prevent this is to reach out to shoppers who have opted out of their shopping process and motivate them to complete it.

You can do this by: