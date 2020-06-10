TCG Executive Director Stephanie Schultz Wins a 2020 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award

Beaverton, OR, USA, October 6, 2020—Today the Business Intelligence Group announced that Stephanie Schultz, Executive Director of Trusted Computing Group (TCG) has today won the Marketing Executive of the Year award at the 2020 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards.

TCG Executive Director Stephanie Schultz

TCG is a not-for-profit organization formed to develop, define and promote open, vendor-neutral, global industry specifications and standards. Its standards have been deployed worldwide to protect against cyberattacks for today and beyond. This award recognises Stephanie’s achievements in leading TCG’s marketing strategy and corporate vision to prepare TCG for the cybersecurity challenges ahead.

“We are very grateful to have Stephanie on the Executive Board at TCG,” said Joerg Borchert, President of TCG. “For many years, she has played a vital role in driving our marketing strategies to engage with key stakeholders around the world to support the adoption of secure and safe technologies. Her efforts have been a catalyst for growth and her ambition to ensure TCG is at the forefront of addressing rapidly evolving cybersecurity threats is a credit to the organisation as a non-profit serving its mission.”

“We are so proud to recognize the work of Stephanie Schultz,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “All of our winners clearly demonstrated that in order to be successful you must have expertise in the PR and marketing crafts but also in business. Congratulations to them all.”

For more information on the Public Relations and Marketing Excellence awards visit https://www.bintelligence.com/pr-excellence/.