Perforce CEO Mark Ties Wins EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Heartland Award

MINNEAPOLIS, October 12th, 2020 – Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announces that Perforce CEO & President Mark Ties has been named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Heartland Award winner.

“Mark is an innovative player in the software space and will continue to turn heads with his remarkable vision while positioning Perforce for hyper growth,” said Deborah Norville, anchor of Inside Edition, at the program’s first-ever virtual awards gala, hosted on Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program, founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, recognizes leaders of high-growth companies who are overcoming adversity; achieving strong financial performance; making a societal impact, building a values-based company; managing top talent; and delivering innovation. Ties was selected by an independent panel of judges.

“I accept this award as just one of 1,000-plus Perforce employees across the world who have propelled our company forward through an unbelievable year,” said Ties. “Their relentlessness and commitment — to our customers, to each other, and to the community — continues to inspire me. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved. And I am nothing but excited for the direction we’re headed.”

Mark joined Perforce in 2016 as COO/CFO and assumed the role of CEO & President in 2018. In that time, he has tripled the overall revenue of the Company through organic growth and acquisition-related activity.