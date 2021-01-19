Perforce Announces Results of Annual Java Developer Survey

Survey of nearly 900 Java development professionals finds long redeployment times experienced by the majority of developers, even those using microservices

MINNEAPOLIS, January 19, 2021 — Perforce Software, a provider of solutions to enterprise teams requiring productivity, visibility, and scale along the development lifecycle, announced the results of their seventh annual survey of Java development professionals.

The Perforce portfolio includes JRebel and XRebel, two Java development tools that help developers to create better applications, faster. JRebel by Perforce conducted the study to understand trends in the Java community and to determine the effects of microservices on application performance, developer productivity, and Java technology choices.

Results from the survey show the disruptive effect of microservices on the Java ecosystem. While microservices grow in popularity, with 66% of respondents either actively transitioning to or currently using microservices, developers are encountering challenges with performance and redeployment.

A common grievance centers around deployment times. Fifty nine percent of developers surveyed experience redeploy times over four minutes. Twenty percent report redeploy times greater than 10 minutes. This may be from microservices running on remote virtualization machines or from the growing number of applications developers have in a primary microservices environment.

“The promise of microservices to provide development teams with fast, regular, and reliable delivery of complex applications has led to many teams moving part or all of their applications to microservices,” said Curtis Johnson, Product Manager for JRebel. “Even so, this survey showed just how much developers still need solutions like JRebel to eliminate long redeploy times.”

Additionally, 30% say the biggest challenge while developing microservices is troubleshooting inter-service functionality issues. With XRebel, developers have the ability to understand the way applications communicate between different services, allowing them the ability to fix these issues while developing.

