New SQL Monitor release gives organizations control on-premises and cloud databases from a single global dashboard

Cambridge UK, Thursday, 15 April – To help organizations explore and manage the advantages the cloud provides, the latest release of Redgate’s popular database monitoring tool, SQL Monitor, now supports Amazon EC2 and RDS, and Azure SQL Database and Azure Managed Instances as well as on-premises SQL Server. A new global dashboard allows users to check the health of their entire SQL Server estate at a glance and pinpoint issues with individual servers and instances, wherever they are, however large the estate.

The new SQL Monitor keeps the user-experience consistent, and allows organizations to focus on responsiveness, improving performance and supporting business-critical areas, rather than trying to understand the complexity across database platforms. It also brings consistency and familiarity to database monitoring, and avoids the learning curve, cost and time involved in using multiple monitoring tools for different databases.

The release follows research from Redgate’s 2021 State of Database DevOps report, showing that 58% now use the cloud either wholly or in combination with on-premises servers, compared to 46% in the same report a year earlier.

This accelerated move to the cloud reflects how organizations are looking to reap the benefits that cloud platforms offer, even if it means that managing and monitoring server estates become more complex and difficult. Different use cases and requirements make choosing a single cloud offering rare and many server estates now feature a changing mixture of on-premises servers and platforms like Amazon and Azure.

To support these business needs and keep up with the evolution of hybrid server estates, it’s critical that organizations have the ability to monitor every type of server and instance with the same monitoring tool, using a consistent approach to minimize the time and effort involved. This ensures the availability, security and performance of all the databases across different hosts can be managed far more easily and effectively.

As Phil Grayson, CEO of Managed Service Provider xTEN, comments: “We’ve seen a big shift in the SQL Server space over the last few years, with hybrid estates growing in size and complexity. The latest version of SQL Monitor simplifies their management because organizations can now focus on choosing the right database solution for their business need, without worrying how they’re going to monitor it.”

The development team behind SQL Monitor are now looking to add more estate management capabilities to the tool like providing security related information on demand, and automating the discovery and inventory of entire SQL Server estates.

To find out how Redgate SQL Monitor offers a complete overview of hybrid SQL Server estates with fast deep-dive analysis, organizations can download a 14-day, fully functional free trial or see a live demo online at www.red-gate.com/sql-monitor.