New Research Suggests Media and Publishing Businesses Have The Best Performing Websites

Media and publishing companies have the best performing websites according to new analysis of all FTSE 100 and 250 homepages by an expert team at Contensis.

Travel, hospitality and leisure and retail and grocery; industries which existentially rely on their online presence, failed to make it into the top half of the table.

The findings have been published today by web experts Contensis as part of new research: Big Players, Slow Web Pages: Which FTSE 100 and 250 Businesses Value their Online Presence the Most.

The study has found that FTSE 250 companies are doing better than their FTSE 100 counterparts on average, loading a whole second faster and getting better scores for accessibility too.

The full league table highlights the great disparity online where on average the homepages of chemicals, mining, oil and gas businesses take six seconds longer than media and publishing to load.

Sector / Industry Performance Accessibility score Homepage speed index Score Media and publishing 69.29 84.43 100.00 253.71 Manufacturing and logistics 55.25 84.69 92.43 232.37 Software and IT 46.50 91.17 72.84 210.51 Insurance 45.82 88.91 75.27 210.00 Aerospace and Defence 45.38 80.00 73.77 199.14 Finance 44.93 86.78 60.71 192.43 Healthcare and life sciences 48.20 80.10 59.62 187.92 Services 44.73 84.91 53.87 183.51 Telecoms and technology 42.00 93.63 40.72 176.35 Retail and Grocery 36.35 85.75 52.20 174.30 Property and construction 43.70 85.41 44.51 173.62 Travel, hospitality and leisure 40.96 79.18 53.43 173.57 Utilities 38.50 83.13 43.14 164.76 Food and beverages 35.93 82.57 15.34 133.84 Chemicals, mining, oil and gas 40.87 81.70 0.00 122.57

FTSE 250 construction and engineering firm John Laing had the best Google Lighthouse performance of all web pages reviewed, with a score of 100 for overall performance, 97 for accessibility and a homepage load speed of less than half a second.

The best performing FTSE 100 business Kingfisher, which owns B&Q, among other home improvement brands, had an accessibility score into the mid-nineties and a homepage load speed of just over two seconds.

Richard Chivers, co-founder of content management system, Contensis, and chief executive officer of Zengenti, the software company which makes Contensis, commented:

This research shows us just how much the big players value their online presence. Industries that you’d expect to be doing really well, like retail, are not performing as you might think. Others, like manufacturing and logistics, are doing exceptionally well. I think the biggest eye-opener is that, consistently, we all need to up our game when it comes to accessibility. Travel and hospitality, for example, has the lowest average accessibility score, yet with some 22 percent of the UK population having a long-term illness, impairment or disability, more can be done which would be win-win for the sector and their customers.

Method

To create the league table of FTSE 100 and 250 websites that value their online presence the most, the Contensis team analysed the homepages of all companies on each index, listed on the Fidelity website. The team then compared each site based on three core metrics using Google Lighthouse to create an unbiased view of the top websites. These three metrics are site speed, accessibility and overall performance. We then calculated averages for each sector and compared them to create a league table of sectors that value their online presence the most and least.

Content and Image Source: Press Release - 14 July 2022