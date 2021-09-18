Native App Development: What You Need To Know

In a world where mobile devices are constantly growing, mobile applications are close behind. Users can barely use a mobile device without mobile app. And for this reason, the development of native, hybrid or PWA's apps has become so popular.

Web apps

The web applications do not require an installation through the stores, they are accessed with the url of a site creating a direct access that anchors them to the device.

When running in the browser, they are developed using HTML, CSS and JavaScript, and are programmed independently of the operating system. They are more basic than the rest of the applications, so their functionalities and design are more limited.

Hybrid applications

The hybrid applications using standards HTML5 web development, once programmed, are grouped and converted to the specific language of an operating system. Therefore, its code can be used simultaneously for both Android and iOS devices.

These are installed on the mobile and have characteristics such as user experience, versatility and adaptability. In addition, they take advantage of the native functionalities of smartphones, such as the camera, notifications or contacts.

Native apps

The development of native apps is programmed specifically for each platform, using a specific language, Kotlin for Android, and Swift for iOS.

That is, for a single application, two different developments will be required. As a consequence, they are more complex than the rest of the apps, but they have greater precision.

It should be noted that many large organizations opt for native development due to the advantages it offers. WhatsApp, Facebook or Gmail are just a few examples.

However, the resources for its creation are much greater than for other applications. Therefore, it is advisable to carry out an analysis of their pros and cons before opting for them.

Main advantages of native applications

• Greater speed in its operation

They present a very high speed of execution and response to their tasks. Likewise, its performance is also optimal.

• The development of native apps allows offline access

Like hybrid apps, they do not need an internet connection to be used. It is true that it depends on the functionality of the application, but generally, thanks to the caching of information, its use can be done without access to the network.

• Excellent user experience

Being developed specifically for each system, the user interface is better adapted to each standard, allowing them to be more intuitive and interactive.

• Full access to device hardware

It has a fewer number of phases to reach the capabilities of the devices and perform actions quickly. Favoring access to all its functionalities or sensors, such as the camera, GPS, contacts, gallery, etc.

• Availability in stores and security

Like the hybrids, they are uploaded to the Google and Apple app stores. Therefore, they are much easier for users to find and allow positioning campaigns in both search engines.

The downside of native app development

• High investment for the development of native apps

By needing two independent developments for each platform, its learning curve is greater, requiring more time and effort for its development. The resources used multiply, increasing their cost.

• Maintenance of 2 source codes

Its subsequent updates or versions will require changes on two different platforms. In addition, each app will be uploaded to its corresponding store and must meet the publication requirements of both independently.

• More space on devices

Unlike web apps, you have to download it to the device to use a native or hybrid application. This can take up the limited space on your mobile device.

What type of development is better?

The type of app suitable for your project depends on a number of factors., There are a series of general parameters to consider depending on the idea and the goals to be achieved.

What resources are available?

Different resources must be considered, such as the equipment available or time that will be invested in the development. In the case of native applications, they are needed twice as much as for a hybrid app, since its development requires working in one language for Android devices and a different one for iOS. Therefore, instead of a single work team for native speakers, it is more convenient to have two, one for each code.

The importance of user experience

Style, usability, accessibility, graphic load, transitions. These are elements that determine the priority that you want to give to the user experience. If you want to enhance dynamism and interactivity, native apps offer better UX.

What is the available budget?

By having to use more resources in the design, development and maintenance, native applications tend to have a higher cost than other applications.

As they are very diverse evaluation parameters, it is always advisable to have a team of expert programmers who act as a guide in the development of an application. App developers from top software companies can assist you with the development of excellent mobile app.

Native apps stand out in terms of performance, usability and hardware compatibility. They are suitable for many different app categories, including social networks, entertainment or navigation applications. If you are interested in a high-quality app in which all hardware functions of the device can be used, which has a high range of functions and offers clear added value, then the choice is more likely to be a native app. App developers can assist you with the development of excellent mobile app.

Depending on the project that you are developing, a web app or hybrid app might be the most suitable solution. You should meet with a leading app development company to know the right technology for your project.