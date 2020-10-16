MetaCX Announces Revenue Revolutionaries Podcast Series

INDIANAPOLIS - Oct. 15, 2020 - MetaCX, the pioneer in a new outcomes-based approach for managing the customer lifecycle, today announced a new weekly podcast series called "Revenue Revolutionaries," hosted by Dave Duke, MetaCX co-founder and chief community officer. Published every Wednesday, each episode will feature candid conversations with chief revenue officers (CROs), chief customer officers (CCOs), and chief operating officers (COOs) responsible for leading teams focused on revenue growth and customer success.

The Revenue Revolutionaries podcast is a quest to learn from today's best revenue and customer leaders. Hear CROs, CCOs, COOs and other big thinkers share their career stories, words of wisdom, and lessons learned in this podcast to understand what it takes to successfully lead organizations and customers across the revenue lifecycle.

The initial three episodes, launched today, include conversations with:

Kevin Siminski, chief customer officer, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, who offers perspectives on the power of a beginner's mindset, building proactive customer programs, and the leverage he's gained by embracing teaching.

Jennifer Dearman, former chief customer officer at Pendo, who discusses the importance of creating a world-class customer experience and the three things that are necessary to build a successful customer success organization.

Ziv Peled, chief customer officer at AppsFlyer, who shares his thoughts on driving conversations internally with an engineering team to create a customer-centric culture and how to think about value delivery across an expansive product suite.

Upcoming guests include:

Michelle Curless, chief customer officer, Cheetah Digital

Ethan Zoubek, chief revenue officer, Campaign Monitor

Tim Satterwhite, chief revenue officer, Terminus

Joe Kuntz, chief revenue officer, Jobvite

Jim Thoeni, chief revenue officer, Zeotap

To learn more or listen to the podcast, visit the website or find it on Spotify, Google Play or iTunes.

In June, MetaCX launched wide commercial availability of its B2B customer lifecycle management platform. MetaCX transforms how suppliers and buyers collaborate and win together. By creating shared spaces that allow suppliers and buyers to define and measure target outcomes, MetaCX helps align sales, success and delivery teams around real value that customers can see. The result is better trust and transparency, which translates into higher win rates, larger deals, and longer, more profitable customer relationships. In late 2018, MetaCX announced $14 million in early funding led by Upfront Ventures with participation from Indianapolis-based High Alpha. MetaCX is actively in use by more than two dozen early customers, including notable SaaS companies and digital enterprises.

About MetaCX

MetaCX is pioneering a new outcomes-based approach for managing the entire customer lifecycle by transforming how suppliers and buyers collaborate and win together. By creating shared spaces that allow suppliers and buyers to define and measure outcomes, MetaCX helps align sales, success and delivery teams around real business impact that customers can see. Headquartered in Indianapolis, MetaCX has raised $14 million from Upfront Ventures and High Alpha and is led by former executives from Salesforce, ExactTarget, Facebook and Pendo.

