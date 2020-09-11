Majority of UK Oracle E-Business Suite users are running old systems, research reveals

London. November 9th, 2020: A study conducted by the UK’s leading independent Oracle managed service provider, Claremont, has revealed that the majority of UK businesses using Oracle E-Business Suite (EBS) are running on old versions of the business critical ERP system.

Of the 154 IT professionals polled, almost two-thirds (64%) revealed they are running on an earlier version that the current R12.2. With Oracle cutting off premier support to EBS12.1 in December 2021, this leaves these businesses facing potential legislative and security issues if they fail to upgrade prior to the deadline. More than half (58%) of the businesses polled claimed they did intend on making the upgrade to R12.2.

“Businesses intent on upgrading to EBS R12.2 face a race against the clock in order to get it done in time. There is now just 14 months until the deadline, and while that may seem like a long time, given that the survey indicates almost two-thirds of businesses are currently looking to upgrade, there is likely to be resource scarcity in the marketplace. With upgrades taking 6-12 months to complete, vendor selections to be made and business cases to be raised, now is the time to act,” said Mark Vivian, CEO at Claremont.

The study also revealed that the majority of EBS users are currently hosting EBS on physical servers. Over two-thirds (69%) said they were still using physical servers, compared to just 31% hosting EBS on a cloud platform. Three-fifths (60%) of businesses claimed they had no intention of migrating to the cloud, while 26% said they were planning a migration, and just 14% said their migration was underway.

The survey also revealed the reasons why those businesses using cloud platforms to host EBS had chosen their cloud provider. More than half (53%) of businesses cited price as the main reason they had chosen their cloud provider, while 40% cited greater agility and flexibility, and just over a third (36%) cited better support from the cloud vendor.

Mark Vivian added: “It’s surprising to see that so many businesses are still running Oracle E-Business on physical servers. Moving to cloud infrastructure means a shift towards greater agility, crucial for organizations to survive and thrive in response to the accelerating pace of change in today’s marketplace.”

