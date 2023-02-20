LED Panel Lights In My Garage

The other day I witnessed a children's story time that showed a picture of an incandescent light bulb symbolizing an idea. At that moment I thought to myself, pretty soon these kids will have no idea what a traditional light bulb looks like as they get replaced with more modern lights. Take for instance my own garage where I recently replaced the last of my light bulbs with LED Garage Ceiling lights that aren't bulbs but now LED lights composed of 6 adjustable LED panels. So it goes, time has moved on in my own house.

If you need more light in your garage, this is a no brainer to start adding LED panel lights to illuminate the space. The particular pair of LED lights I ordered from Amazon replaced my current 100 Watt incandescent light bulbs bringing the equivalent light of a 250 Watt light bulbs into the room. The LED the manufacturer claims an 85% energy savings so in other words for that equivalent of a 250 Watt incandescent output...you're really only consuming the equivalent energy of a 40 Watt light bulb.



Because the lights I purchased are adjustable and rotatable, I was able to shine light in my garage that were "blind spots" for a regular light bulb. For instance, I was able to better direct light past a Kayak hanging from my ceiling. Also, I was able to direct light better to my workbench area and no longer have a desire to put an overhanging workbench light. There are definitely places in my garage getting really good light for the first time that I no longer need a flash light at night to see better.

Light in room much brighter than image shows.

There are of course different type of LED lights in 2023, but I still find the easiest way of getting there is when you can just screw the LED lights into the the ceiling just like the old light bulbs do. I will confess though that these newer panel lights are a little heavier and slightly more awkward to screw into the socket due to their design. It briefly took two hands to make sure I didn't drop the ceiling light on the floor (or on my face looking up) while installing the lights. I expect these LED lights to last for a very long time that I think with a little luck my days of climbing a ladder in the garage to replace a bulb are over.



I highly recommend these LED lights and similar products over traditional shaped bulbs for the garage or unfinished basement.

