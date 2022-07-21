Kofax Announces 2022 Customer Excellence Award Winners for Digital Workflow Transformation

London, July 21 2022 – Kofax®, a leading supplier of Intelligent Automation software for digital workflow transformation, today announces the winners of its 2022 Customer Excellence Awards at Kofax Accelerate, the company's annual virtual customer event. Customers who received awards are honored for their stand-out achievements with Kofax products, and for demonstrating the ability to Work Like Tomorrow™ – today. Nominations were submitted for recognition across award categories for the Americas, EMEA and APAC regions:

Innovation Excellence : Honoring new and cutting-edge innovations using Kofax’s solutions that delivered substantial business value.

: Honoring new and cutting-edge innovations using Kofax’s solutions that delivered substantial business value. Changemakers : Recognizing customers that prompted real-life changes to transform businesses and lives.

: Recognizing customers that prompted real-life changes to transform businesses and lives. Lifetime Achievement: Celebrating longtime Kofax customers that have built proven automation programs that deliver consistent results over time.

“Customer Excellence Awards are important because we recognize and showcase businesses around the world that are transforming and winning by partnering with Kofax,” says Chris Huff, Chief Growth Officer at Kofax. “This year’s winners underscore the power and impact of cloud-based intelligent automation – including tips for sustaining scalable programs among a distributed workforce.”

The winners implemented automation solutions to create digital workflows, ranging from invoice processing to fraud detection. Following are some of the ways the Kofax Intelligent Automation Platform has driven tangible value for these customers:

Using AI to process over 50,000 monthly commission disbursements, saving 15,000 hours yearly

Automating vendor management system (VMS) processes reducing over eight hours of work down to minutes, ensuring talent is paid on time and freeing up consultants to focus on more valuable activities

Creating a digital mailroom to support remote employees -- eliminating waste and increasing accuracy

Implementing automated data capture and transformation to reduce customer transaction times from days or weeks to hours or minutes, while allowing customers to self-serve

Transforming the claims fraud program, leading to an expected savings between $580,000 and $1.1 million this year alone

Reducing customer onboarding time from weeks to 15 minutes with banking automation, saving 1,600 person days a year

Simplifying accounts payable to reduce data capture time and increase accuracy, visibility and control of the process

Processing 1.4 million invoices annually through procure-to-pay automation, achieving less than .0005 percent duplicate payments and auto-verification of over 85 percent of purchase order-based invoices

The Kofax Customer Excellence Awards 2022 recipients are:

Americas

Innovation Excellence: Acrisure, Grand Rapids, Michigan. Acrisure is a sophisticated and intelligence-driven fintech company that provides customers with intelligence-driven financial services solutions for insurance and reinsurance, asset management, real estate services, and cyber services.

Changemakers: Randstad USA, Atlanta, Georgia. Randstad is the largest HR services company in the world, offering a range of human resource consulting services including online talent acquisition, managed services programs (MSP), recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), outplacement, and talent mobility.

Lifetime Achievement: Physicians Mutual, Omaha, Nebraska. Founded in 1902, Physicians Mutual helps customers with their needs for health insurance, life insurance, and retirement planning. Its combined companies have more than $4 billion in assets and consistently maintain some of the highest financial strength ratings in the nation from independent insurance analysts.

EMEA

Innovation Excellence: Allied Irish Banks, Dublin, Ireland. Allied Irish Banks (AIB) is one of the largest Banks in Ireland and offers a full range of personal, business and corporate banking services, along with a range of general insurance products including home, travel and auto.

Changemakers: Aviva PLC, London, United Kingdom. Aviva is a UK-based and globally reputed insurance company with businesses across various domains including general insurance and life insurance. It’s the UK’s leading insurance, wealth and retirement business with the purpose of being with customers today for a better tomorrow.

Lifetime Achievement: Société Générale Algérie, Algiers, Algeria. Société Algérie is an innovative digital bank that seeks to satisfy customers by effectively handling their complaints, implementing an innovative approach to better meet their needs, and practicing quality management to ensure continuous improvement.

APAC

Innovation Excellence: McConnell Dowell, Melbourne, Australia. From remote resources and energy projects to city-shaping infrastructure, McConnell Dowell has built thousands of quality assets and facilities for customers and communities. Its expertise has grown steadily to span building, civil, electrical, fabrication, marine, mechanical, pipelines, rail, tunnel and underground construction, and its customers benefit from its combination of local knowledge and international experience.

Lifetime Achievement: MAS Legato, Biyagama Export Processing Zone, Sri Lanka. MAS Legato provides financial shared service solutions to its group of companies. Equipped with a high level of advanced technology, the company provides time- and cost-efficient processing thanks to capabilities that remove manual touchpoints and thereby completely automating processes.

In addition to the award recipients listed above, Kofax recognizes the following finalists and semifinalists: