How BigData Is Used to Strengthen UX

How you build and design your website, you should always have UX (user experience) at the forefront of your processes.

Without a good focus on UX, you may end up with a website that keeps visitors from engaging with your small business. Yet, a site that establishes long-term relationships with customers is key to growth and profitability.

Though most experts say UX is fundamental to online business success, maintaining a high-quality user experience at all times is no easy feat. One way to ensure the user experience is meeting user expectations is by analyzing your big data results.

Here are some ways business owners use it to improve UX.

1. Gain User Insights

One of the core benefits that big data has to offer is the critical information about users. The more you know about them, the better you can tailor your website to meet their needs. The purpose of the user experience is to make a website enjoyable and beneficial.

For example, big data provides large datasets of insights you can use to solve customer problems for your business. While collecting data, you can position your business offerings to be the perfect solution for customers.

How you design your website can show users that your main intent is to help them overcome obstacles, showing users that you care.

2. Audience Segmentation

Big data can help you segment your users.

You likely have more than one audience with different preferences. Therefore, you can collect data to learn more about their unique behaviors and qualities.

For example, many businesses use analytics to find out the demographics of their customers. If European customers visit their site, they can integrate a function that automatically shows pricing in Euros.

3. Simplify the Checkout Process

One of the top reasons customers abandon their carts is because the checkout process has too many steps to complete purchases. Unfortunately, many online businesses have complex purchasing processes and miss out on too many sales.

To understand how users are interacting with the purchase process, you can use data to collect this information. For example, many online businesses use heat map tools to understand what part of the checkout process users are abandoning.

Based on the insights you gain from a heat map, you can simplify processes by:

Automatically filling in information for returning users.

Adding additional payment options.

Improving checkout page speed.

Removing certain upsells.

Updating shipping methods.

By simplifying these processes for users, you can ultimately gain more purchases and increase your conversion rate.

4. Impress First-Time Visitors for Repeat Purchases

When a visit ends in a purchase, that’s great news for your online business. However, you won’t want it to stop there. Repeat business is essential to profitable, long-term growth. Without it, the longevity of your business remains uncertain.

Therefore, gaining one-time purchaser insights with big data is essential to understanding why they stop at one purchase.

Using these insights, you can learn to strengthen your UX by implementing new strategies that impress first-time visitors.

5. Optimize the Home Page

Many users will start their experience with the homepage. If not, there’s a good chance they like your content and will go to your homepage to learn more about your business.

Either way, meeting users’ expectations from the start is vital. That way, they can easily navigate your homepage, find what they’re looking for and continue their journey.

To find out how the user experience is going for your website visitors, you can use data to learn:

What you're missing on your homepage.

How users are navigating it.

Whether there’s a more popular page and if you need to bring that information to your homepage.

If they’re bouncing from your homepage too quickly, and why.

What type of content they’re expecting.

Finding out insights like these can give users a better experience on the homepage and ensures the navigation is seamless. Yet before you can make changes, consider implementing A/B testing to find out which changes work best for your users.

Enhance the User Experience With Big Data

There is plenty of information on how to enhance the user experience. Yet, the best way for you to improve it is to find out firsthand whether users are enjoying it through big data.

Collecting data on how they interact with your site can significantly impact how you structure your site. Once you experiment with functionality, content and navigation, you can offer the high-quality experience they expect.