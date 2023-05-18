Graphic Design Technology Trends in 2023

Graphic design is continually evolving and changing. Factors impacting the industry include seasonal color palettes, consumer buying preferences and graphic design technology. In 2023, there are numerous exciting tech advances that may change the way designers work and create.

Staying on top of what’s hot helps you be as productive as possible and lets even small firms stay ahead of the competition. From powerful artificial intelligence (AI) software to hardware tools, these are the elements shaping the industry.

1. Augmented and Virtual Reality

Augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) aren't exactly new. They've been around for years. However, the advances in the capabilities of AR and VR combined with their growing popularity make them impactful to graphic design.

Researchers estimate the AR and VR market will reach $31.12 billion in 2023. Some of the ways it might impact your work as a graphic designer include thinking through how to better engage users via AR and VR. You might also use the technology to help design new products or the layout of a store’s interior.

2. Faster Internet

Advances in internet connectivity and speeds enables graphic designers to try new things they otherwise might not be able to include in a website or app design. 5G technology puts fast and reliable internet in the hands of the masses.

You’ve likely noticed more brands embracing video marketing, for example. When designing a website, you can now easily embed an informational video without fear of the entire site bogging down and the user bouncing away in frustration.

While you still need to consider how many elements are smart on a website, you aren’t as limited as you once were in your design options.

3. Graphic Overlays

Graphic overlays are printed nameplates that go over the top of a product. It's an excellent way for designers to customize products and also protect items from environmental elements. Through 3D printers and faster manufacturing technology, creating graphic overlays is easier than ever before.

As you're designing an overlay, keep in mind they are typically between five and 20 millimeters thick and made of polycarbonate. Materials that are thicker than 20 millimeters are harder to cut and work with.

4. Workflow Management

Graphic design technology changes sometimes come from unexpected sources. One of the most time-consuming tasks in graphic design work can be touching base with multiple stakeholders and implementing changes only to start the process over when one person doesn’t like a color or change you’ve made.

As online workflow management software improves, the process has become easier. Now, you can upload a concept to a project board and get feedback from everyone. If you utilize a platform that allows for chat capabilities, too, you can get a general consensus before making changes.

Rather than going back and forth multiple times, an edit or two of a design might get the finished product. You’ll save time, be more productive and get more work done.

5. Artificial Intelligence

If you haven’t heard of Open AI’s programs gaining momentum between November 2022 and today, you will soon. Tools such as ChatGPT and Dall-E help with a variety of tasks that designers complete as part of their daily work.

Using AI chatbots puts a digital virtual assistant in your hands, even if you can’t afford to hire an assistant yet. The graphic design technology behind Dall-E still needs some refinement but can be utilized for brainstorming.

For example, you might tell Dall-E to create a watercolor painting of a riverside image. The program offers a number of options you could use. However, there are still some cons with the software and it might give you something another artist has conceptualized. It’s best to use the programs for brainstorming and still come up with your own unique content.

Chatbots can be used to plan out marketing strategies and outline social media posts. Again, don’t take things verbatim as it is still a gray area. Many accuse Open AI of plagiarism and others feel the software spits out nonsensical or very shallow thoughts. The software pulls from available data, so the threat of stealing someone else’s ideas is very real. Also, the software runs around 16 months behind on current events, so you’ll want to fact check details.

6. 3D Printers

3D printers are not new but they have come down in price, so even small firms can now afford to buy one for the office. You can utilize these printers to create a product prototype or a display of a design.

For example, if you are designing packaging for a product, you can print out a mock package and show the client what the finished design looks like. The printers are also beneficial for designing products or creating models of home designs and interior elements.

Should You Follow Graphic Design Technology Trends?

You might not embrace every graphic design technology trend that comes along. However, being aware of what’s available helps you know what might make your work more efficient and excellent.

Graphic design technology will continue to evolve as humans find new ways to improve the way computers work and think. When computers handle the grunt work of design, artists are free to come up with creative solutions for their clients and companies.

Expect to see advances in areas such as AI, AR, VR, 3D and overlays. While the trends may change, designers will always strive to create impactful work that resonates with their audiences in this new digital age.