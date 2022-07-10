Endace Awarded “Incident Forensics Solution of the Year” in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

AUSTIN, Texas – Oct. 7, 2022 – Endace today announced that EndaceProbe has been selected as the “Incident Forensics Solution of the Year” winner in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program, conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

“Capturing and analyzing packet data is an indispensable resource for securing the networking and protecting critical infrastructure. Network visibility across the network, from edge to edge, provides the most reliable defense,” said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “EndaceProbe leads the industry in storage density, speed, and reliability - providing a common hardware platform for a complete and accurate source of network-wide packet data to all the teams and tools that need access to it – delivering ‘breakthrough’ visibility into network activity. Congratulations to the Endace team on being our choice for ‘Incident Forensics Solution of the Year.’

The EndaceProbe platform provides accurate, always-on packet capture with zero-loss, and its modular design can scale to large global networks to provide weeks to months of full packet history. Its powerful API allows for integration and hosting of commercial and open-source network security and performance tools to analyze live or historical traffic. The EndaceProbe provides a common infrastructure that allows for the sharing of a single, authoritative source of packet data across SecOps, NetOps, and IT teams.

“Endace has specialized in scalable high performance, high reliability packet capture technology for more than two decades along with a strong legacy of third party integrations. Organizations increasingly recognize the benefits of adopting a common hardware platform that can integrate with and host their chosen security and performance analytics tools and provide visibility into activity across the entire network,” said Endace CEO, Stuart Wilson. “EndaceProbe gives security analysts the ability to resolve events quickly with hard evidence -- enabling our customers to extract greater ROI from their existing investment in security tools and providing the flexibility to scale easily as needs change.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

Mr. Wilson concluded, “We’re honored to receive the ‘Incident Forensics Solution of the Year’ award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough, and we extend our congratulations to all the winners, particularly our partners: Darktrace, Elastic, Fortinet, Optiv, and Palo Alto Networks.”