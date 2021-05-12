End of Life for Drupal 8

This is old news but I thought still worth mentioning. Last month Drupal 8 reached its end-of-life. This means that all versions of Drupal 8 core and Drupal contributed project releases that are compatible with only Drupal 8 have been marked unsupported and are no longer supported by the Drupal security team.

Drupal 8.0.0 was first released on November 9, 2015. The last version was released on November 17, 2021. With the end of life approaching, I also updated my two websites from Drupal 8 to Drupal 9.

May be having some old articles spit out on the social media feeds. Updating sites from Drupal 8 to Drupal 9 and not 100% sure what I'm doing. So much for being the CMS guru I once was... — Bryan Ruby (@socpub) November 12, 2021

Because of the increased difficulty with upgrading Drupal 7 to Drupal 8 or Drupal 9, the end-of-life for Drupal 7 won't happen until November of 2022. Drupal 9's end-of-life is scheduled for November of 2023 with Drupal 10 targeted to be released in June 2022.