Confirmit Named CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Award Winner for Fifth Consecutive Year

New York, NY – 25 March 2021 – Confirmit, a leading provider of solutions that enable Market Research, Customer Experience and Employee Engagement teams to turn insights into stories that fuel action, announced today that TMC has named Confirmit’s Digital Feedback solution as a 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winner.

The CUSTOMER Product of the Year Awards recognizes innovative vendors and products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers. Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Recognized this year, Confirmit’s Digital Feedback solution is flexible, easy-to-use and generates real-time insights that leverage a variety of survey types and features.

“We’re proud to have our solutions honored for the fifth year in a row and see this track record as a strong testament of our leadership in the industry and dedication to customer success,” said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of Confirmit and FocusVision. “Through Confirmit’s recent merger with FocusVision, the company is poised to reshape the global insights industry and we look forward to building on our successes by offering first-class, innovative solutions to our customers.”

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor Confirmit with a 2020 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Confirmit’s Digital Feedback solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from Confirmit in 2021 and beyond.”

A full list of 2021 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winners is available online.

