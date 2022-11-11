CMS Contensis Approved for G-Cloud 13

Content Management System (CMS), Contensis, whose customers include public sector organizations like police forces, councils, museums and universities, will be part of the UK Government’s G-cloud 13 initiative.

Contensis is a sophisticated API-first CMS, which supports any design that can be built in HTML. It has been part of G-Cloud since version two and has been included in every iteration of the framework for the last ten years.

G-Cloud 13 replaces G-Cloud 12 and will provide software services, together with associated support services, to UK central Government and public sector bodies.

The thirteenth version of G-Cloud will be operational from 9 November, with customers able to start buying services via the Crown Commercial Service (CCS) framework after that date.

The CCS supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2021/22, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits equal to £2.8 billion - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.

Richard Chivers, CEO at Zengenti, the software company which makes Contensis, said:

We’re proud to have been part of G-Cloud almost since the beginning and it’s proved a very successful and reliable way for our customers and us to work together. On G-Cloud 13, we’ll offer the overarching Contensis service offering, plus a separate service for each of the main public sector areas including central Government, local government, higher education, NHS and emergency services. There’s also the option for clients to purchase professional services to help with their projects. These are separated into three areas - design and build services, UX research and consultancy, and also training.

For public sector customers, the G-Cloud update includes improved terms and conditions, with easier access to day rate cloud support services, as well as new procurement policies prioritising social value and prompt payment.

Source: Press Release