California's Stalled “Right to Disconnect” Law Proves We Still Have Much to Learn About Work-Life Balance

The lines between work-life balance are constantly blurred in today's remote and hybrid workforce, especially as modern technology has given rise to around-the-clock accessibility. Employees demand schedule flexibility and respect for their personal lives, while employers expect teams to prioritize their jobs, regardless of the time. The result is often burnout, stress and a decline in productivity.

California's "Right to Disconnect" bill sought to remedy the issue by limiting communications during off-work hours, much to corporate dissatisfaction. However, the bill didn't pass, leaving many wondering what's next for ensuring work-life balance and supporting employee well-being.

Here is what the law entailed, why it was met with such fervent opposition and what its shelving says about prioritizing mental health in the remote work age.

What Is California's Right to Disconnect Bill?

The Right to Disconnect law was proposed by San Francisco Assemblyman Matt Haney, who wanted California to be the first state to ban unnecessary communications during nonworking hours.

The bill — which follows similar legislation in at least 10 other countries — allows salaried employees and remote workers to ignore calls and emails from their managers when they're not on the clock. Otherwise, employers would be subject to fines starting at $100.

According to Pew Research Center, about 55% of workers respond to emails outside of the workday. Another 28% say they do so frequently.

Opposition to the Proposal

A widely cited Clarify Capital survey says 83% of employees supported California's Right to Disconnect bill. However, employers and larger entities — like the Society for Human Resource Management and the California Chamber of Commerce — quickly opposed it, citing compliance concerns and undermining flexibility for salaried workers.

The bill required companies to create set working hours and prevent teams from responding to communications during nonworking hours unless it was an emergency. However, the global remote workforce makes adhering to a single timeframe challenging. For instance, the law would make it much more difficult for companies to schedule meetings between U.S. teams and employees in different time zones.

Additionally, it could significantly affect parents who log into their computers whenever necessary due to scheduling conflicts. Often, this includes doctor's appointments, picking up their kids from school or other caregiving responsibilities.

Of course, the risk of opposing strict hourly standards affects work-life balance. This is often met with an inability to switch off your work mindset at the end of the day, causing chronic fatigue and lowering your job performance.

Mental Health in the Workplace

Work-life balance is essential to workplace happiness and mental health. Currently, just 15% of workers feel engaged in their work. Considering people spend most of their adult lives earning a paycheck, the numbers reflect a grim outlook.

The pandemic inspired workers to reevaluate their careers and time management. Many realized their jobs had replaced what brings them joy — friends, family, hobbies, exercise and other activities outside of work. It also made them consider the importance of working for companies with respect for their emotional and psychological well-being.

The American Psychological Association's 2023 Work in America Survey says 92% of workers want to work for an employer who values their mental health and offers support services — this could include benefits, counseling or mentorship. However, 57% reported feeling burned out in their jobs, experiencing exhaustion, irritability, lack of motivation and a desire to quit.

Interestingly, employees who cannot change their schedules are 26% more likely to feel burnout than workers with some schedule flexibility. About 46% of women say they've experienced the effects of burnout compared to 37% of men.

This raises the question of how the Right to Disconnect bill would affect these individuals. Would it worsen the state of burnout for remote employees who constantly respond to communications off the clock? Would the bill safeguard them from having to answer their managers at strange hours of the night? Ultimately, the issue relates to workplace culture.

What's Next?

The Right to Disconnect law is not the only proposal for work-life balance. New York City and Washington attempted to pass similar legislation in 2018 before remote work became as widespread as today.

Although the law has been shelved for now, it could gain traction again soon. Nowadays, layoffs have made many workers feel the need to respond to messages outside of work to stay in their employer's good graces. Understandably, a bill like this would remove some of the pressure of being fired.

Workers are not entirely without protection, though. The Fair Labor Standards Act requires overtime pay for nonexempt, hourly workers who work over 40 hours weekly. The Family and Medical Leave Act also limits how and when employers communicate with employees while they are on leave.

Experts predict the "right to disconnect" movement will occur as a result of individual organizations taking action — the states may then follow with appropriate legislation. Corporate leaders must change their culture by setting stringent communication boundaries to protect employees' well-being. The shift would also boost their reputations, increasing the hiring and retention of top talent.

Future Work-Life Balance Needs a New Approach

California's Right to Disconnect bill may not have passed in 2024, but it has sparked a critical discourse on the need for and right to work-life balance. If employers want their workforce to prioritize the company's mission, they must foster a culture of respect for teams outside of the workplace, remote or otherwise. This means adhering to a clear set of communication boundaries after working hours.