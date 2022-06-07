Bryan Ruby: Being in the Present Moment

I've been struggling as of late trying to find the time to write articles for my blog and websites. It's actually caused me some stress to not be writing because there is so much I want to say and share. I always feel that I'm so behind in my writing. This has been an ongoing theme for me but it's not because I don't have the time but instead because I have chosen higher priorities with my time than blogging.

I'm intentionally choosing to experiencing all that I can with my family. I don't want to miss the moments because of the glow of the computer screen in front of me. The crux of the matter, my son is off to college this Fall. I want no regrets that the time we spent as a family and exploring the world was missed because I was at the keyboard and not there at their side.

In our latest adventure we went to Puerto Rico. My wife and son are scuba divers (not me, I like the air above me without 40 feet of water in between). The summer heat and humidity of Puerto Rico didn't stand in our way for a great family vacation. Once we adjust to our "empty nest" this Fall, I plan to resume blogging and supporting my various websites with much more consistency.

Until then, enjoy what's left of Summer 2022!