Analyst Report Recognizes Orbus Software as a Leader in Enterprise Architecture Management Suites

Enterprise Architecture Management Suites Q1 2021 report gives highest possible scores in architecture governance and customer satisfaction criteria and second highest score in current offering category

New York City – 5th March 2021 – Orbus Software, a global provider of Enterprise Architecture software, has been ranked a ‘Leader’ in The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Architecture Management Suites, Q1 2021 report. The report recognizes Orbus Software as the only vendor to achieve a maximum score of 5.0 in the architecture governance criterion.

The report, published 4th March 2021, evaluates the top vendors in enterprise architecture (EA) tools and cites Orbus Software “will meet the needs of EA professionals and is strong in security, architecture governance, and business capability management.”

According to the report, “Client references indicate that Orbus Software’s offering has significantly improved their ability to demonstrate EA value, improve EA agility, and manage the architecture”. Orbus Software also received the maximum possible score in the customer satisfaction criterion.

The Forrester Wave™ also gave Orbus Software’s the second highest score in the ‘Current Offering’ category. The report states, “[Orbus Software] has a robust strategy and is likely to maintain its position in the market due to its vision.”

Orbus Software CEO, Hayden Eastwood, said: “At a time when organizations are increasingly relying on Enterprise Architecture to make timely and informed decisions to support their digital transformation journeys, we are delighted that our offering has been recognized by the Forrester Wave as a leader in this space. Our success has been a result of our rich functionality, Microsoft alignment and commitment to enabling strategic business outcomes for global customers. Our mission is always to keep customer satisfaction at the highest level, and we believe our ranking and scores are excellent recognition of our efforts.”

Headquartered in London with offices in New York and Sydney, Orbus Software helps organizations blueprint their changing strategic and IT landscapes to manage successful digital transformation journeys, including shifting to cloud platforms, remote working enablement, and adopting digital business models. Customers include AstraZeneca, IKEA, MotoNovo, Kelloggs, Dell, Mastercard, New York Power, Mayo Clinic, Rio Tinto, Brisbane Airport, CIB Bank Schroders and Saab and the company added over 100 new clients in 2020. More can be found here: https://www.orbussoftware.com/company/market-opinion/forrester-wave-2021