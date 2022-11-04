70% of marketers embrace tech for post-pandemic success, but lack the required technical skills

Hampshire, UK; 11th April 2022: Clevertouch Marketing, Europe’s leading marketing technology consulting and service provider, has revealed the results of its latest survey in its new report, The State of Martech 2022.

In partnership with University of Southampton Business School (SBS), a world top 100 university (QS World University Rankings 2022), Clevertouch surveyed senior marketers across North America, Europe, and the UK in order to create a picture of the current state of the marketing technology landscape.

The key findings demonstrate that budgets are now being released for the majority of marketing departments, with a real desire to go digital. However, 40% of technology is still going unused as three-quarters of marketers admit to not having the technical ability to match achieve their digital ambitions. Even still, marketers are also continually on the lookout for the next big tech investment, and as a result technology migrations and deployments are not slowing down.

Adam Sharp, CEO at Clevertouch commented: “What is striking to me in the research results is the level of unused, redundant martech that exists today and yet the focus of most marketing organizations is to acquire more martech. CMOs are adding to their burden rather than easing it and the vast majority are almost ignoring organization learning and design completely. So if you are a CMO that is considering the war for talent, skills development, adoption metrics and organization design, well done you, you are a rare breed.”

The State of Martech also serves to launch the Martech Success Framework, a new approach to organizational change management. Clevertouch’s Director of Consultancy, Jamie Burrell, explains this further: “Clevertouch's Martech Success Framework provides marketers with a methodology to effectively deliver change across the organization. It derisks marketing technology projects by considering all aspects of change including organizational design and development to ensure long term success, widespread adoption and ultimately ROI.”

With CleverTouch’s 2020/1 report highlighting that only 30% of marketers aligned technology with their marketing strategy, this year’s survey revealed further progress.

You can download the report on the Clevertouch website here: https://clever-touch.com/pre-order-state-of-martech-2022