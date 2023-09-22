6 Key Components of a Successful Security Compliance Framework

Everyone in business technology and IT must understand the world’s leading compliance frameworks and cybersecurity certifications to stay competitive and informed. The landscape is changing perpetually, from transitioning to cloud infrastructure to managing AI-gathered data. What are the foundational compliance systems for the most well-regarded tech experts, and how easy is it to obtain them?

1. ISO 27001 and 27002

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) house the world’s most regarded cybersecurity frameworks. They solidify a company’s authority and enhance security efficacy.

ISO has numerous standards, but the most notable are ISO 27001 and 27002, which focus on information security and defensive practices. The organization created more than 60 standards for their 27000 series for more niche cybersecurity areas depending on what a company specializes in, including:

27006: How to provide accurate information for accurate auditing.

How to provide accurate information for accurate auditing. 27014: Governance information.

Governance information. 27017 and 27018: Cloud computing and personally identifiable information in public storage.

Cloud computing and personally identifiable information in public storage. 27019: Energy industry-specific guidelines for process control.

Energy industry-specific guidelines for process control. 27043: Investigating incidents.

2. Legislative Adherence

Data and security laws are unique to every country. For example, the General Data Protection Regulation is specific to businesses with customers in the European Union, and it discusses data minimization, usage and transparency. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) is specific to how companies in the United States store, gather and use health care information.

These are not third-party compliance frameworks that may or may not be optional — they are laws companies must follow if relevant. It is critical to know what is and is not mandatory by seeking information from lawmakers.

3. NIST

The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) is a forerunner in the field because of its comprehensive framework. The organization focuses on risk management and reducing cybersecurity gaps for all sectors.

A recent update to the framework acknowledges potential future cybersecurity risks and usability improvements so compliance is easier to navigate. NIST offers educational resources and community feedback, which they use to drive developments and later drafts of their standards.

4. SOC-2

Many confuse ISO 27001 with SOC-2. They have slightly different objectives, but SOC-2 is another quintessential framework that all qualified analysts have. It is the standard for Service Organization Control, and this compliance is administered by the American Institute of Certified Professional Accountants. The second iteration of SOC aims to manage data ethically, whether in hardware or on the cloud.

The topic expands into cybersecurity matters, such as business continuity and how companies handle data during a breach. Business partnerships are more likely to occur if SOC-2 is present because it establishes trust with critical information immediately.

5. HITRUST

The Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST) is HIPAA on an international scale. It secures health care information but is more extensive in offering resources and education.

For anyone in health care and adjacent industries, certified enterprises have access to a list of emerging threats and training programs to defend against them to protect customers. Digital literacy is especially crucial in critical infrastructure like the medical sector.

6. Disciplined Updates

It is just as essential to stay up-to-date with federal regulations as it is to keep up with any commitments to third-party compliance outfits.

For example, the Defense Federal Acquisition Regulation Supplement in the U.S, that permitted companies to obtain government contracts with the Department of Defense transformed and evolved into the revised Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification. It has different requirements and auditing procedures, but the result of obtaining the certification is similar.

Security is constantly changing because of novel technologies and up-and-coming threats inspiring new strategies. Compliance frameworks in IT and business technologies are living texts — the faster organizations understand this, the more attentive and accurate they will be when adhering to standards.

Additional Certifications to Look For

Compliance frameworks, laws and mindset shifts are essential for staying defended, but individual analysts and IT professionals have a chance to seek further guidance with optional certifications, such as:

CompTIA PenTest+: Penetration testing knowledge is a sturdy defense against hackers as analysts step inside their shoes to discover cybersecurity gaps for improvement.

Penetration testing knowledge is a sturdy defense against hackers as analysts step inside their shoes to discover cybersecurity gaps for improvement. Certified Information Systems Security Professional: This provision instructs learners on eight cybersecurity domains, including cryptography.

This provision instructs learners on eight cybersecurity domains, including cryptography. Global Information Assurance Certification: They offer multiple certifications in everything from offensive operations to expertise in industrial control systems.

They offer multiple certifications in everything from offensive operations to expertise in industrial control systems. Certified Hacking Forensic Investigator: This individual informs professionals how to undergo expert incident response and minimize time wasted on research.

This individual informs professionals how to undergo expert incident response and minimize time wasted on research. Offensive Security Certified Professional: This hands-on experience test requires applicants to hack into an open-source project within a time limit. It engages advanced cybersecurity knowledge.

The Physical and Mental Components of Quality Compliance

There are more components to quality security apart from receiving a seal of approval from a third party — though these matter significantly. Maintaining secure digital systems also requires attention to detail and mindset shifts. Cybersecurity in business and tech professionals forces diligence and awareness of all sectors and trending risks.