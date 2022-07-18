5 Technologies to Boost Your Customer Experience

The thing that makes you stand out from competitors is the experience you provide your customers. Fortunately, more and more technology is making it easier than ever before to offer a positive customer experience (CX) to your clients. You don’t have to reinvent the wheel.

Simply tap into the power of new advances in big tech. Some tech products may be fairly expensive when they first release but drop in price later. Know your budget limits for new items and wait for a deal before adopting them.

How Can Technology Improve Customer Satisfaction?

PWC reports around 73% of consumers feel customer experience is vital to making a purchasing decision. Making sure your CX is the best possible can help you close a sale. It can also bring people back for repeat sales and encourage them to tell others about your brand.

Dozens of potential options exist you can utilize to advance your brand. We’ve looked at what’s out there and narrowed the options down to a handful we think work well for most types of businesses. Here are the top five technologies you can tap into and improve your CX.

1. Immersive Experiences

Immersive, hybrid experiences in the metaverse are all the rage at various trade shows and as marketing ploys. Imagine a restaurant turned into the scene from a favorite television show or entering a unique underwater experience as you visit a swimsuit shop.

The technology to create holographic images and transport users to another world improves each year. Your customers will be much better engaged if you offer them an immersive experience.

2. Remote Assist

Do you offer software as a service (SaaS)? One of the best ways to help people troubleshoot is by engaging remote assistance. Your technical support can take over the user's controls and fix any issues they might be having.

You can also engage remote assistance to manage remote work teams and ensure everyone’s system is safe and won’t allow hackers access to sensitive data. Your customers will have a far better experience with your brand if their personal data isn’t compromised.

3. Product Development

People wear various devices that connect to the Internet of Things (IoT). Each manufacturer and app collects data and stores it in the cloud. All the information is accessible to your business and can help you improve the customer experience by seeing patterns in people’s behavior or identifying areas of need.

For example, one of your customers wears a smart watch. The watch sends information to a health app about walking habits. Your company sells walking shoes. You can use the data on your target audience’s walking habits to figure out the type of soles you should put on your shoes to make them last for an avid walker.

4. Virtual Reality

Statista estimates the virtual reality (VR) consumer market will hit $16 billion in 2022. Help online shoppers have a similar experience to what they’d have in person. Think about companies such as the ones that let you order prescription glasses online. They let you upload your photo or place your face in a frame and see what each pair would look like on you.

5. Automated Customer Service

You’ve likely heard of chatbots, but have you implemented them into your customer service model? You can speed up response times and even avoid spending technicians time by allowing a bot to respond to basic questions or gather information.

You can then send them to a live agent for more specific help. The entire experience is better if response times are fast.

Watch the Competition

Pay attention to the technologies your competitors use. Implement the ones that make sense for your brand and ditch the ones that don’t. Technological advances occur constantly so keep an ear to the ground for new products and software. Each industry has varied needs, so some things may help you more than others.