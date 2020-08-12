2020 Tech Trailblazers Award winners announced

London, UK – 8th December 2020 – The 15 winners of the ninth edition of the Tech Trailblazers Awards – a global awards program focused on enterprise technology startups – were announced today. The program rewards winners in 12 major enterprise technology sectors, identifies one outstanding company entrant from any category, and makes two awards to individual female and male executives who have delivered outstanding innovation or change.

The 2020 winners are:

Visit here for more details of the winners and runners-up in each category: https://techtrailblazers.com/award-year/2020/.

Rose Ross, founder of the Tech Trailblazers Awards, said: “Despite the difficulties caused by the pandemic we received a record number of entries this year – up by 50% from last year. And we congratulate all the winners both on their innovation and on their efforts to bring their innovations to market – they are all outstanding in their fields.”

Since 2012, the annual Tech Trailblazers Awards have recognized the most innovative entrants and concepts in enterprise technology. The program is limited to early stage, privately funded/VC-backed companies under six years old. Startups are free to nominate themselves.

Shortlists for each category are chosen by the Tech Trailblazers Panel of leading IT industry experts, and winners are identified by a combination of opinions from that judging panel and public vote.

The Awards are supported by sponsors and industry partners:

